Instagram download on iPhone and Android

If you’re looking for an Instagram download guide, you’re in the right place. We’ve put together all the instructions you need to join in the fun, for both Android and iOS devices, in no time at all. Before you know it, you can tag friends, send memes, and upload selfies for all the world to see. Ah, the joys of social media.

Anyway, onto how to perform an Instagram download.

How do I download Instagram on iOS?

Downloading Instagram on an iOS device is simple. You just need to:

Go to the App Store Search for Instagram Click on it Hit install

How do I download Instagram on Android?

To download Instagram on Android, you need to:

Go to Google Play Search for Instagram Click on it Hit install

How do I download Instagram on PC?

If you want to download the Instagram app on PC, you need to:

Go to the Microsoft Store Search for Instagram Click on it Hit install

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform an Instagram download.