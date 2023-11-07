Instagram download on iPhone and Android

Learn how to perform an Instagram download on iOS, Android, and PC, if you want to share your beautiful photos of pets and food with the world.

If you’re looking for an Instagram download guide, you’re in the right place. We’ve put together all the instructions you need to join in the fun, for both Android and iOS devices, in no time at all. Before you know it, you can tag friends, send memes, and upload selfies for all the world to see. Ah, the joys of social media.

Anyway, onto how to perform an Instagram download.

Instagram download - the home Instagram web pagee that shows a phone with the app on it

How do I download Instagram on iOS?

Downloading Instagram on an iOS device is simple. You just need to:

  1. Go to the App Store
  2. Search for Instagram
  3. Click on it
  4. Hit install

How do I download Instagram on Android?

To download Instagram on Android, you need to:

  1. Go to Google Play
  2. Search for Instagram
  3. Click on it
  4. Hit install

How do I download Instagram on PC?

If you want to download the Instagram app on PC, you need to:

  1. Go to the Microsoft Store
  2. Search for Instagram
  3. Click on it
  4. Hit install
There you have it, everything you need to know to perform an Instagram download. Now, if you need something new to play, you can check out our best iPhone games and best Android games list.

