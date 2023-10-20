Ah, the iPhone flashlight. Whether you’re on a nighttime adventure, or just trying to find your socks without putting the bedroom light on, it can be a real lifesaver. So, we’ve put together this guide on all there is to know about the iPhone flashlight, and you never have to feel alone in the dark again.

For even more help on how to make the most out of your iOS device, make sure you check out our how to delete apps on iPhone, how to delete contacts on iPhone, how to delete albums on iPhone, how to scan with iPhone, and Android transfer to iPhone content. We also have Spotify download and YouTube Music download guides, just in case you’re after some new tunes.

Anywho, here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone flashlight feature.

How do I use an iPhone flashlight?

To use the iPhone flashlight, you just need to:

Go to the lock screen

Hold the flashlight icon in the bottom left corner

Hey presto, let there be light!

How do I change the iPhone flashlight brightness?

If you want to adjust the brightness of an iPhone flashlight, you need to:

Open the control centre (swipe down on the top right corner of the screen)

Press and hold the torch icon

Move the bar up and down to adjust the brightness

There you have it, all you need to know on how to use an iPhone flashlight. If you’re after some new movies and TV shows to watch, our Netflix download, Hulu download, and Disney Plus download guides can help you out.