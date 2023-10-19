Isekai Slow Life codes October 2023

If you fancy a bit of farming and fishing with a few new friends, we’re here to help. Our guide to Isekai Slow Life codes has all you need to get a head start in this laid-back game. With free resources and in-game items up for grabs, you can relax in style without having to worry about breaking the bank just to have a nice little time picking carrots and making new friends.

Isekai Slow Life codes

Here are all the working Isekai Slow Life codes:

octcandy – free Diamond Rings and Focus Candies

– free Diamond Rings and Focus Candies defrlago – Ten Fairy Bottles

Expired codes:

goldensep

MUSHRUM

MYLIFE

Aughappy

Julyluck

Slowlifeobt

What are Isekai Slow Life codes?

You can redeem Isekai Slow Life codes in the game to pick up some items to help get yourself settled in a new world without having to spend a penny. Mobile game developers often give out codes at launch and for reaching in-game milestones, so we expect the same from the developer of this one, Mars Games. Be sure to bookmark this page for any future code updates.

How do I redeem Isekai Slow Life codes?

Open Isekai Slow Life

Select your profile in the top-left of the home screen

Hit the ‘redeem code’ option

Paste in a code from above

Select ‘Claim’

Enjoy your freebies!

There you have it, our guide to all the latest Isekai Slow Life codes. For more cauliflowers and cabbages, take a browse through our picks for the best farm games.