Roblox Punch a Anime codes can help to power you up and knockout the toughest anime characters such as Goku, Naruto, and One Punch Man.

October 12, 2023: We checked for new Punch a Anime codes for our list.

Punch a Anime codes give you even more of an incentive to dive into this Roblox experience and punch as many anime characters as possible. Yes, you read that right, you get to unleash your inner One Punch Man as you go around and knock the daylights out of Goku, Luffy, Naruto, and more.

Punch a Anime codes

Active codes:

  • skibi4 – win potion
  • oppetcode2 – pet
  • RELEASE – split doggy pet

Expired codes:

There are no expired Punch a Anime codes.

What are Punch a Anime codes?

Punch a Anime codes offer you a range of in-game goodies that come to you from xFrozen Obby’s. The developer tends to release new ones to coincide with events and milestones, so if you want to know when new freebies become available.

How do I redeem Punch a Anime codes?

To redeem Punch a Anime codes, you need to:

  • Launch Roblox
  • Jump into Punch a Anime
  • Tap one of the two code buttons on the right of the screen
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

