Roblox Locked codes January 2024

Win or lose, you want to grab these Roblox Locked codes as soon as you can for extra money in the game. This game is inspired by the hit manga series Blue Lock, which focuses on a team of high school soccer players, Locked has you creating different styles of player and pushes you to excel on the field – and score plenty of goals, of course.

Perhaps these working Math Block Race codes, Anime Punch Simulator codes, and Game Store Tycoon codes can help you out in some different Roblox games, too.

Here are all the new Locked redeem codes:

AFKAREA – 20k yen

– 20k yen QUICKFIXED – 15k yen

– 15k yen HALFUPDATE – 120k yen

– 120k yen THANKYOUFOR7KLIKES30KMEMBERS – 75k yen

Expired codes:

LOCKEDMAS

COMMONUNIQUES

THANKYOU2MILVISITS

DOUBLEMFBUG

FIELDMAP

HAPPYNEWYEARSAND20KMEMBERS

LIKES5K

WAVE3

TRAILER

RELEASE

How do I use Locked codes?

Using these codes couldn’t be simpler – once you’re in the game that is. Locked, for now, is a paid access game, costing 250 robux, so you need to pay this first before you can use any codes or play.

Open up Locked in Roblox

Hit the menu button, then click on ‘settings’

Enter a code one at a time in the box at the bottom

Hit enter to redeem

There you go, piles of yen to spend on whatever you want.

What are Locked codes?

These codes come from the developer of Locked, Zhoulle. Each code commemorates a new area or addition to the game, or passing a milestone like the release, trailers, and like count. The codes tend to give out tons of yen, but might also give other items like boosts or cosmetics in the future.

We love redeeming Roblox codes, so here are even more for you. Check out the new Peroxide codes, Sakura Stand codes, and Sisyphus Simulator codes for cash, boosts, potions, and much more.