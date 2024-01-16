Game Store Tycoon codes

These new Roblox Game Store Tycoon codes offer heaps of free cash to help you get your gaming empire off the ground in this fun business sim.

Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox 

These new Game Store Tycoon codes are here to make you a virtual millionaire, offering heaps of free in-game cash to help you kick of your  empire. With our help, you’ll be a Roblox tycoon in no time.

If you’re on the hunt for even more freebies, we’ve got a bunch of handy Roblox game codes, including our Peroxide codes, Sakura Stand codes, Sisyphus Simulator codes, Math Block Race codes, and many more.

New Game Store Tycoon codes:

  • groupie002 – $5k cash
  • twitter4 – $5k cash
  • twitz03 – $5k cash
  • twitz22 – $5k cash
  • twitz1 – $5k cash
  • IROCZ4 – $5k cash
  • IROCZ – $5k cash
  • VIDEO1 – $5k cash
  • GST2 – $5k cash
  • FACELESS3 – $5k cash

Game Store Tycoon codes redeem page

How do I redeem Game Store Tycoon codes?

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch Game Store Tycoon
  • Tap the Twitter icon
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Game Store Tycoon codes?

Game Store Tycoon codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, irocz, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit. So, you’d best bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest goodies.

There you have it, all of the current Game Store Tycoon codes. For some more blocky action, check out our lists of the best Roblox games, the best Roblox One Piece games, and the best Roblox horror games.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.