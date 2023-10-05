Our Metal Slug Awakening codes guide is here to help all budding soldiers add some more shells to your arsenal in the fight against evil. The new side-scrolling action title is slowly launching worldwide, and developer VNGGames International alongside SNK is getting ready to spoil the fans with treats thanks to codes. So, grab ‘em while they’re hot!

Metal Slug Awakening codes

Metal Slug Awakening codes are available for different regions, and currently, the game is only available in certain Asian and Indonesian countries. We’re updating this guide with more codes and regions as they become available.

Active codes:

MSNEWSERVER – free rewards (all regions)

– free rewards (all regions) 214TYM70 – free rewards (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand)

– free rewards (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand) 314TERDN – free rewards (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand)

– free rewards (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand) 114QWKGW – free rewards (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand)

– free rewards (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand) 814SDWGY – free rewards (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand)

– free rewards (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand) 914GE5HR – free rewards (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand)

– free rewards (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand) A14P7E7T – free rewards (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand)

– free rewards (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand) 014X8ZNT – free rewards (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand)

– free rewards (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand) Q14IQVY7 – free rewards (Vietnam)

– free rewards (Vietnam) K14M4R8B – free rewards (Vietnam)

– free rewards (Vietnam) O14E2XFP – free rewards (Vietnam)

– free rewards (Vietnam) E14U54EX – free rewards (Vietnam)

– free rewards (Vietnam) C14JINFV – free rewards (Vietnam)

– free rewards (Vietnam) D1483ELP – free rewards (Vietnam)

– free rewards (Vietnam) B14BBFB3 – free rewards (Vietnam)

Expired codes:

There are no expired Metal Slug Awakening codes.

What are Metal Slug Awakening codes?

Metal Slug Awakening codes are a specific sequence of numbers and letters you can input into the game to unlock rewards. Developer VNGGames International releases codes to coincide with events, updates, and holidays. But don’t worry, we’re always on the hunt for the latest codes, so you only need to bookmark this page and check back regularly to keep up to date.

How do I redeem Metal Slug Awakening codes?

It’s easy to redeem Metal Slug Awakening codes, just follow these simple steps:

Fire up Metal Slug Awakening

Click on your profile

Find your player ID

Next, head to the Metal Slug Awakening code redemption site

Input your player ID, the verification code, and the redemption code

Finish the form

Hit exchange

Your rewards will arrive in the in-game mailbox!

