Our Grand Cross: Age of Titans codes list has everything you need to start bashing the battlefield with your bevy of beautiful battalions. Grand Cross is a thrilling MMORTS title available on iOS and Android, where you can control huge forces in the fight against evil. Oh, and giant titans. Add even more ammo to your army with our full guide.

Just before we advance forward with our huge army of knowledge, be sure to check out the rest of the troops in our amazing library of content. We’ve got guides on all the latest and greatest mobile and Switch games, so be sure to check out our articles on Omniheroes codes, Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, AFK Arena codes, Guardian Tales codes, and add some more pals to your party with our guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes.

Grand Cross: Age of Titans codes

Active codes:

GATPREREGISTRATE – gems, windmill castle, advanced prayer book, designated castle transfer, eight-hour gathering speed increase, one-hour speed-up, one-day territory protection, three level-two resource chance, and more

– gems, windmill castle, advanced prayer book, designated castle transfer, eight-hour gathering speed increase, one-hour speed-up, one-day territory protection, three level-two resource chance, and more GATGOOGLEPREREGIST – proof of promise, 100 gems, 50k food, and 50k wood.

– proof of promise, 100 gems, 50k food, and 50k wood. GATIOSPREREGIST – proof of promise, 100 gems, 50k food, and 50k wood.

Expired codes:

There are no expired Grand Cross: Age of Titans codes.

What are Grand Cross: Age of Titans codes?

Grand Cross: Age of Titans codes are specific sets of numbers and letters you can input into the MMORTS to unlock thrilling rewards. These codes reward you with additional items, boosts, and other bonuses. Developer Netmarble releases codes regularly, often to coincide with events, updates, or holidays. If you want to stay up to date, bookmark this page and check back. We find all the latest codes for you.

How do I redeem Grand Cross: Age of Titans codes?

It’s easy to redeem Grand Cross: Age of Titan codes, just follow these simple steps:

Fire up Grand Cross: Age of Titans

Tap the profile icon in the top left corner

Click on settings

Tap on the exchange gift code option

Choose your platform

Input your code and then press confirm

Enjoy your rewards!

That’s all we have for Grand Cross: Age of Titan codes for today folks, but check back regularly for more. If you need even more great guides, be sure to check out our articles covering Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Star Rail codes next.