Grand Cross: Age of Titans codes

If you need Grand Cross: Age of Titans codes then we're here to help.

Grand Cross Age of Titans codes: a female character stands in front of a large army
Grand Cross: Age of Titans

Grand Cross: Age of Titans codes list has everything you need to start bashing the battlefield with your bevy of beautiful battalions. Grand Cross is a thrilling MMORTS title available on iOS and Android, where you can control huge forces in the fight against evil. Oh, and giant titans.

Grand Cross: Age of Titans codes

Active codes:

  • GATPREREGISTRATE – gems, windmill castle, advanced prayer book, designated castle transfer, eight-hour gathering speed increase, one-hour speed-up, one-day territory protection, three level-two resource chance, and more
  • GATGOOGLEPREREGIST – proof of promise, 100 gems, 50k food, and 50k wood.
  • GATIOSPREREGIST – proof of promise, 100 gems, 50k food, and 50k wood.

Expired codes:

There are no expired Grand Cross: Age of Titans codes.

What are Grand Cross: Age of Titans codes?

Grand Cross: Age of Titans codes are specific sets of numbers and letters you can input into the MMORTS to unlock thrilling rewards. These codes reward you with additional items, boosts, and other bonuses. Developer Netmarble releases codes regularly, often to coincide with events, updates, or holidays. If you want to stay up to date, bookmark this page and check back. We find all the latest codes for you.

How do I redeem Grand Cross: Age of Titans codes?

It’s easy to redeem Grand Cross: Age of Titan codes, just follow these simple steps:

  • Fire up Grand Cross: Age of Titans
  • Tap the profile icon in the top left corner
  • Click on settings
  • Tap on the exchange gift code option
  • Choose your platform
  • Input your code and then press confirm
  • Enjoy your rewards!

