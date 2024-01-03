Mini Cities 2 codes January 2024

These new Mini Cities 2 codes give you a handy boost in this awesome Roblox city builder, offering free coins and more to help you as you develop your very own mini metropolis. And, with the help of this list, you can ensure that you never miss a freebie.

Here are all the new Mini Cities 2 codes:

BetaR3lease – 250 gems (new!)

How do I redeem my Mini Cities 2 codes?

Redeeming your Mini Cities 2 codes is easy, just follow these simple steps.

Launch Mini Cities 2 in Roblox

Tap on the trophy icon to the right of the screen

Type or paste your code into the ‘Enter Code’ textbox

Hit enter

Enjoy your rewards!

What are Mini Cities 2 codes?

Mini Cities 2 codes are freebies given out by the developer, DestroyerCam Fan Club, to help you on your way to building the ultimate Roblox city. New codes usually drop to celebrate the game hitting a new milestone, such as a fresh update or a certain number of likes. So be sure to give the game a big thumbs up on Roblox and bookmark this page to keep up to date on all the latest rewards.

