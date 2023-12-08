Poppy Playtime fans worried as key figures at Mob Entertainment exit

Poppy Playtime fans are taking to social media to share their concerns surrounding the news of a Mob Entertainment exit from key figures at the developer. Those in question are part of the core team, Micah and Zachary Preciado, plus developer Andy Gill. While the parties involved have shared their reasonings for leaving via X, it’s still a cause for some consternation in the community of Huggy Wuggy lovers.

The news of Micah and Zachary leaving is quite shocking, considering the brothers’ work on the series dates back to its origins, and both occupied senior positions at the company behind Poppy Playtime. The pair also voice characters from the series, with Zachary voicing Bunzo Bunny and Boogie Bot, while Micah lends his expressions to the cut-outs of Bron and PJ Pug-a-Pillar. However, if Rick and Morty has taught us anything over the last twelve months, it’s that voice actors are seemingly replaceable, no matter how iconic they might seem. So, we wouldn’t anticipate this exit affecting the in-game characters too much.

According to X posts from Zachary, Micah, and developer Andy Gill, all three decided to leave the company due to creative differences and differing opinions on management styles. The Preciado brothers now plan on returning to making animations for their own company, ZAMination, while Gill is also concentrating on his work animation work via his YouTube channel, Cubical. There doesn’t seem to be any obvious bad blood between those leaving Mob Entertainment and the team producing the upcoming Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, but only time will tell.

While there is some concern about how this might alter the series’ future following the loss of important members of the creative team, the overarching story of Poppy Playtime shouldn’t suffer too greatly from the loss. The reason we’re so confident about that is that thanks to our Poppy Playtime interview, with the Mob Entertainment CEO and CCO pairing of brothers Zach and Seth Belanger confirming that the developer has already finalized Poppy Playtime’s lore.

With that, you’re up to date on the news of the shocking Mob Entertainment exit from brothers Zachary and Micar Preciado, plus developer Andy Gill. For more on this series, check out our Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 review and Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 review. Or, if you’re looking for another freaky title to make your head spin, see our guide to the best Roblox horror games. We’re also currently running a Poppy Playtime giveaway if you want to win some awesome merch from the series.