Playtime Co. is certainly a creative company, both when it comes to toys and abhorrent experiments. One of its more cheerful creations is Poppy Playtime’s PJ Pug-a-Pillar, a dog and caterpillar hybrid that looks positively adorable, but given the unpleasant game he insists on playing with us, he might be a bit angry these days. So let’s take a look at the toy’s personality, role in the story, and more.

Anyway, onto everything you need to know about Poppy Playtime’s PJ Pug-a-Pillar.

Who is Poppy Playtime’s PJ Pug-a-Pillar?

Unfortunately, not a great deal is known about the history of PJ Pug-a-Pillar. We don’t even have a creation date for him. However, we can say with certainty that it’s before the 90s, as Poppy Playtime’s Boogie Bot is the last toy to achieve stardom, and his release date is in 1993, and there’s usually a few years between the inception of new toys, with the exception of Poppy Playtime characters such as Poppy Playtime’s Kissy Missy, who appears one year after her worse half, Huggy Wuggy.

What is Poppy Playtime PJ Pug-a-Pillar’s role in the story?

PJ serves as the main antagonist of the statue game in Chapter 2, where you need to outrun him, but you can only move when the lights are off. Yes, he’s one of Mommy Long Legs’ minions, which does come with its own risks as she doesn’t tolerate failure from her subordinates.

Poppy Playtime PJ Pug-a-Pillar’s personality

We know nothing about his personality. However, given he’s half dog, it’s fair to assume that before the experiments, PJ is a loving and loyal toy that loves to play. The latter certainly explains why you encounter him in the games centre. However, these days, he seems to be just a little bit evil as he hunts you down with the intent to kill. Mind you, both the Mini Wuggies and Bonzo met their demise at the hands of the spaghetti lady after failing to kill you, so it’s possible that PJ is operating on survival instincts.

Poppy Playtime PJ Pug-a-Pillar appearances

PJ appears in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, but we can’t say whether or not he’s going to reappear in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 and beyond. You see, his fate is a little bit ambiguous in that we don’t know if he’s dead or alive. We don’t hear Mommy Long Legs kill him, and we don’t stumble across his dead body, but who knows if that’s an indication of his survival or not? We hope it is. For characters that are in Deep Sleep, take a look at our Poppy Playtime DogDay and Poppy Playtime CatNap guides.

