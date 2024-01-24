The Mobile Legends Attack on Titan collaboration is on the way, and it promises to be an action-packed treat for fans of the MOBA and the anime. As you might expect, characters from the mobile game get a makeover to resemble the AOT characters. More specifically, Yin is Eren Jaeger, Fanny gets to be Mikasa Ackerman, and Martis takes the role of Levi Ackerman.

Just like with the Attack on Titan anime games, you get to face off against the terrifying Titans, except now you get to do it in one of the best mobile MOBAs out there. If you’re not familiar with AOT, it’s an anime and manga series that follows the story of Erin, a young lad who longs to avenge the death of his mother, who met her demise at the hands of the Smiling Titan while he was just a child. So far, AOT has sold more than 140 million volumes of its manga, making it one of the most successful manga series in history.

There’s much to enjoy about the beloved series, and if you happen to be a fan, you can now show your love through new skins, emotes, and other items in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Better still, the Bang Bang x Attack on Titan Draw event guarantees you one of those items. Hopefully, whatever you get helps you out against the Titans, who are sure to want to eat you as a midday snack.

For further rewards, make sure you pre-register for the collaboration event in-game between January 23 and January 30, as the collaboration is set to go live at a later date. We’ll be sure to let you know when the Titans are finally ready for you.

To date, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has more than 1.4 billion downloads, and if you’re ready to add to that tally, we can help you get started with our Mobile Legends tier list and Mobile Legends codes guides. We can even go one step further and tell you everything you need to know about Mobile Legends diamonds.