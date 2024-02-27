We’re reporting live from MWC in Barcelona, having just made our way from the TECNO 2024 flagship launch. The big event revealed much of what TECNO has planned for the next twelve months, including an upcoming cameraphone flagship, fresh AI features for its smartphones, and a new and state-of-the-art imaging system in collaboration with Sony.

Before discussing its latest hardware, TECNO first introduced its newly enhanced AI operating system, which is full of features we’re coming to expect in modern smartphones. Ella, TECNO’s personal assistant and answer to Siri or Alexa, is getting a revamp, with new capabilities such as summarizing, image generation, and problem-solving. Outside of Ella, TECNO’s fresh AI features extend to live on-device translation for phone calls, social media, and video content, as well as portrait and wallpaper image generation, giving the latest Samsung phones a run for their money.

After talking AI, the launch moved on to the new TECNO PolarAce Imaging System, with a little assistance from Johnny Sun, Sony Semiconductor Solutions’ Director. TECNO PolarAce is the brand’s first imaging system to utilize an independent imaging chip, the Sony Imaging Chip CXD5622GG, offering an industry first in terms of 4K 30fps full-scene AI-NR HDR video, as well as high-quality night vision and true-to-life skin tone capture with Universal Tone. In simple terms, TECNO is stepping up to the plate in terms of smartphone photography and is more than ready to compete with the other big-name brands.

Following all that build-up, we finally got a good look at TECNO’s next phone, and the first to embrace TECNO PolarAce, the Camon 30 Premier 5G. This smartphone, which TECNO told us it’s releasing in Q2 of 2024, powers performance and AI capabilities with the Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G chipset, employs a 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, and allows for some top-quality selfies with a 50MP eye-tracking front camera. We didn’t get all the specs, but those we saw made for some impressive viewing, and this is one to keep your eye on if you’re a fan of taking snaps with your smartphone.

Before the end of the event, we got another good look at both the Pocket GO, TECNO’s new AR gaming headset, and the Dynamic 1, the brand’s first robot dog. We’ve already had hands-on experience with both, so be sure to check out our wider MWC coverage to see we think whether the Dynamic 1 is going to replace your pup any time soon or if the Pocket GO is capable of persuading those still unsure about AR.

There you have it, our coverage of the TECNO 2024 flagship launch event, including more details on the TECNO PolarAce imaging system and Camon 30 Premier 5G. For more from MWC, check out our coverage of the TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G launch, Xiaomi 14 global launch, and the Honor 2024 global launch, or see our thoughts on Motorola’s bendable phone concept and the Clicks case for iPhone.