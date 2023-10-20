All the My Singing Monsters games 2023

When it comes to Big Blue Bubble’s series of tuneful titles, there’s plenty of My Singing Monsters games to pick from. Whether you want the original experience, something slightly different, or a whole new way to play with the karaoke creatures, our guide to the best MSM games has something for everyone. So warm up those vocal cords, and let’s find you something new to play.

For tips and tricks for the original title, check out our My Singing Monsters breeding, My Singing Monsters gems, My Singing Monsters Noggin, My Singing Monsters friend codes, and My Singing Monsters Plant Island guides. Or, if you’re after a different kind of monster, see our guides for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet breeding, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet elite four, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet shiny Pokémon.

With four to pick from, you can find more information on all the My Singing Monsters games below.

My Singing Monsters

The original, most popular, and the game that spawned the franchise, My Singing Monsters, is as much fun now as it was when it was released in 2012, if not more so. With hundreds of virtuoso vocalists to add to your collection of islands, each of them with their own little tune, you can easily lose hours to this title on a daily basis.

More than ten years after its release, new content still regularly finds its way into My Singing Monsters in the form of new monsters and island habitats to keep them on, and with the myriad of breeding options, you can keep meeting new bandmates as you chase the dream of having the best collection of cacophonous creatures.

My Singing Monsters Dawn of Fire

Maintaining most of the mechanics from the original game, My Singing Monsters Dawn of Fire changes things up just enough to justify being a standalone title. Technically serving as a prequel, Dawn of Fire is set, well, in the dawn of fire, with the hot-to-the-touch element just emerging in the world of monsters.

While not all the monsters from the original game feature, there are plenty of recognisable faces to tune up for life in the time of fire. Better still, Dawn of Fire offers some out-of-this-world island options, with Space Island, Starhenge, and others available to plot your monsters on.

My Singing Monsters Playground

Move over Mario Party, there’s a new multiplayer mayhem title in town. In a drastic change from the regular series gameplay, My Singing Monsters Playground is a party game full of your favourite monster mashers, with plenty of different minigame options to keep everyone playing.

From dodging logs in deep water, to rocketing your chosen monster into the atmosphere, the variety of gameplay is engaging enough to make this title a contender when it comes to your next games night. Just don’t blame us when you fall out with your friends over the results!

My Singing Monsters: Composer

Last but not least, if you want to get creative with it, there’s no better pick than My Singing Monsters Composer. Rather than a classic game, My Singing Monsters: Composer is a music editing software that helps introduce young and learning musicians with loads of options for how to create some amazing tunes.

With a keyboard for writing your tunes and a wealth of your favourite monsters from the main game on hand to create some funky noises, you can make your own musical masterpiece with all the creative possibilities. Better still, with offline play, you can take your very own My Singing Monsters jukebox anywhere you go.

There you have it, our list of My Singing Monsters games. For more long lists of great titles, check out our picks for the best Pokémon games, Digimon games, and music games.