Nu Carnival download guide – Android, iOS, and PC

Are you looking to wiggle your way into a world of delicious, BL goodness? Well, Nu Carnival is the place for you. Full of gorgeous guys, raunchy romances, and plenty of beasties to beat, all pulled together through a fun, fantasy plot, there’s plenty of magic to pull you in here. Whether you’re looking to get frisky with foxboy Kuya, or share an amorous moment with Aster the vampire, your time with the Gemstone Clan isn’t something you’ll soon forget.

If you want to get involved in the action and slip into some saucy shenanigans with the Gemstone Clan, you’re in the right place. With our Nu Carnival download guide, we show you how to get the game on Android, iOS, and even PC. However, please note that this game contains sexually explicit content, and is only suitable for mature audeinces.

If you want even more Nu Carnival freebies, keep an eye on our Nu Carnival codes guide. Or, if you’re hoping to expand your husbando harem, check out our Twisted Wonderland tier list, or our Tears of Themis characters or Obey Me characters guides. Because you can never get enough cute anime boys, am I right?

How do I perform a Nu Carnival download on Android and iOS?

Okay, so Nu Carnival is definitely far from family-friendly. Due to its rather adult ‘themes’ (and even more so due to its very explicit scenes), you won’t find it joining the other gacha dating games on Google Play or the App Store.

Luckily, you can download Nu Carnival for free on the official website. Simply head to the Nu Carnival website and scroll down to the bottom, then click either ‘Android Download’ or ‘iOS Download’.

Alternatively, you can head straight to the official Erolabs Nu Carnival store page and download the file for your platform of choice there. Don’t worry about the legitimacy of Erolabs – it’s a safe site to download not-safe-for-work games from. Just be wary when browsing its content, it hosts games with even more explicit content than Nu Carnival on the homepage alone.

After you’ve downloaded the file, you need to open it from the downloads tab to complete the installation, then you’re free to get down to business.

How do I perform a Nu Carnival download on PC?

While there may not be a PC version of Nu Carnival, with some magic from our old pal, the emulator, you can get stuck in on the big screen in no time.

In this situation, we’re using NoxPlayer. You can either follow the instructions below or check out the video above for instructions on how to get Nu Carnival on PC right now.

Download NoxPlayer on your PC or laptop

Sign into Google Play

Open the in-app browser, and search for the official Nu Carnival website. Scroll to the bottom of the page and hit ‘Android Download’

After the install is complete, simply tap on the Nu Carnival icon in the app to launch the game

That’s it for our Nu Carnival download guide. We hope you enjoy your romantic romp through this spicy title! If you’re looking for something a little less NSFW, check out our list of the best gacha games to find something new to play.