Love and Deepspace is a space-themed RPG filled with combat, a meaty story, and enemies to conquer. But that’s not really why we’re interested, is it? Let’s look at the Love and Deepspace characters we can romance. In the game, there are three eligible bachelors awaiting your affection – the choice of who wins your heart is up to you… though we’re on team Rafayel.

And now, without further ado, here are the romanceable Love and Deepspace characters.

Zayne

Age: 27

27 Height: 6’1”

6’1” Birthday: September 5

September 5 Voice actors: Li Shen in Chinese and Sato Takuya in Japanese

Our first delightful bachelor is Zayne. He’s a cardiac surgeon at Akso Hospital and is quite serious in terms of personality. His evol – that’s his elemental ability – is ice, but don’t let that put you off.

He’s an excellent surgeon in his field, having won the Starcatcher Award and working toward lowering heart defects in newborns. See, just because he uses ice, doesn’t mean his heart isn’t warm.

Rafayel

Age: 24

24 Height: 6’

6’ Birthday: March 8

March 8 Voice actors: Qi Yu in Chinese and Shinnosuke Tachibana in Japanese

The next option for your affection is Rafayel, a talented artist who uses the power of fire. He has his own studio in Whitesand Bay, overlooking the ocean,

According to Rafayel’s friend and manager, Thomas, he’s a bit forgetful and loves a good bath. He also enjoys seafood. Rafayel is also scared of flying, so if you’re planning on whisking him away on holiday, go by boat.

Xavier

Age: 23, but perhaps over 200

23, but perhaps over 200 Height: 6’1”

6’1” Birthday: October 16

October 16 Voice actors: Shen Xinghui in Chinese and Yasuke Kobayashi in Japanese

In terms of remaining alive while battling things in space, Xavier is your guy. He’s an official Deepspace Hunter, using the power of light, and recently saved citizens from the evil Wanderers lurking around.

Xavier remains mysterious as he flits from place to place hunting down evil. He states he’s actually 23, but there’s a chance that Xavier is much, much older than he lets on. According to those who know him, he was an evol police officer and a researcher. Outside of official business, he’s a good cook and enjoys a quiet life.

