Nuke Simulator codes October 2023

If you’re looking to lay waste in the most explosive Roblox experience yet, then we’ve got the Nuke Simulator codes for you. With the freebies below, you can pick up some extra in-game currency to buy more nukes for your annihilation arsenal without having to part with any of your precious Robux.

All the latest Nuke Simulator codes

Active codes:

WHENUPDATE – free boosts and rewards

– free boosts and rewards HARDCOREBUG – free rewards in hardcore mode

– free rewards in hardcore mode MAGMIFACENT – 200 mega nuke tickets

– 200 mega nuke tickets STILLFASTERTHANTHEDMV – free boosts

– free boosts OLYMPIANCHESTBUG – free boosts

– free boosts ATLASEARTH – free boosts

– free boosts QUANTUMTICKETS – free tickets

– free tickets BIGTICKETZ – 10 mega tickets

– 10 mega tickets BIGTICKETZZ – 15 mega tickets

– 15 mega tickets MASSIVEGIFT – rewards

– rewards MEGANUKE – rewards

– rewards ThanksAzure! – 2 mega silo tickets

– 2 mega silo tickets Only1ThisTime – one daily spin

– one daily spin ThanksSky – free spins

– free spins luckyboi – Chungus nuke

– Chungus nuke MOREBOOSTS2 – free boosts

– free boosts ILikeGems – 500k gems

– 500k gems CYBERCOINZZ2 – five million cyber coins

– five million cyber coins TIKTOKHYPE – TikTok Nuke

– TikTok Nuke CYBERCOINZ2 – 100k coins

Expired codes:

CreepyCyberCoins

ImBrokeSoINeedThisCode

CYBERCOINZZ

MOREBOOSTS!

BOOSTS

DESTROY2

UPINOHIO

MOONBOOST

ALIENGEMS

DOWNINOHIO

LOTTADAMAGE

DESTROY

MARTIANS?

PARI

BIGBOOM

GEMURITEZ

What are Nuke Simulator codes?

Developer Big Boom Games offers out Nuke Simulator codes to give you access to free in-game goodies without you having to spend a dollar. New codes tend to arrive alongside updates or as celebrations for reaching a certain milestone, so be sure to bookmark this page for all the freshest freebies.

How do I redeem Nuke Simulator codes?

You can redeem the above Nuke Simulator codes by following these simple steps.

Open Nuke Simulator in Roblox

Click the white basket option on the right of the screen

Select the Twitter bird icon at the bottom of the screen

Paste in your code

Hit confirm and enjoy your freebies!

There you have it, all the Nuke Simulator codes you need to get into some arms trading.