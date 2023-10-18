Nuke Simulator codes October 2023

October 18, 2023: We checked for new Nuke Simulator codes!
If you’re looking to lay waste in the most explosive Roblox experience yet, then we’ve got the Nuke Simulator codes for you. With the freebies below, you can pick up some extra in-game currency to buy more nukes for your annihilation arsenal without having to part with any of your precious Robux.
All the latest Nuke Simulator codes
Active codes:
- WHENUPDATE – free boosts and rewards
- HARDCOREBUG – free rewards in hardcore mode
- MAGMIFACENT – 200 mega nuke tickets
- STILLFASTERTHANTHEDMV – free boosts
- OLYMPIANCHESTBUG – free boosts
- ATLASEARTH – free boosts
- QUANTUMTICKETS – free tickets
- BIGTICKETZ – 10 mega tickets
- BIGTICKETZZ – 15 mega tickets
- MASSIVEGIFT – rewards
- MEGANUKE – rewards
- ThanksAzure! – 2 mega silo tickets
- Only1ThisTime – one daily spin
- ThanksSky – free spins
- luckyboi – Chungus nuke
- MOREBOOSTS2 – free boosts
- ILikeGems – 500k gems
- CYBERCOINZZ2 – five million cyber coins
- TIKTOKHYPE – TikTok Nuke
- CYBERCOINZ2 – 100k coins
Expired codes:
- CreepyCyberCoins
- ImBrokeSoINeedThisCode
- CYBERCOINZZ
- MOREBOOSTS!
- BOOSTS
- DESTROY2
- UPINOHIO
- MOONBOOST
- ALIENGEMS
- DOWNINOHIO
- LOTTADAMAGE
- DESTROY
- MARTIANS?
- PARI
- BIGBOOM
- GEMURITEZ
What are Nuke Simulator codes?
Developer Big Boom Games offers out Nuke Simulator codes to give you access to free in-game goodies without you having to spend a dollar. New codes tend to arrive alongside updates or as celebrations for reaching a certain milestone, so be sure to bookmark this page for all the freshest freebies.
How do I redeem Nuke Simulator codes?
You can redeem the above Nuke Simulator codes by following these simple steps.
- Open Nuke Simulator in Roblox
- Click the white basket option on the right of the screen
- Select the Twitter bird icon at the bottom of the screen
- Paste in your code
- Hit confirm and enjoy your freebies!
There you have it, all the Nuke Simulator codes you need to get into some arms trading.