Anime has so many good fighters these days, it makes you wonder what would happen if they all existed in the same universe. Luckily, AU Reborn can help us to find the answer. But if you want to be as strong as Yor Forger or Yugi, you’re going to need AU Reborn codes to help you out.

Here are the latest AU Reborn codes

Active codes:

!code 100KLIKES! – free cash and tokens

– free cash and tokens !code ANNIVERSARYSOON – free cash and tokens

– free cash and tokens !code 70klikes – free cash and tokens

– free cash and tokens !code 40klikes – free cash and tokens

!code 30klikes – free cash and tokens

!code 20klikes – free cash and tokens

Expired codes:

!code b41t3d

!code 5klikes

!code 10klikes

What are AU Reborn codes?

AU Reborn codes are in-game freebies that are given out by the developer, Xenostrology, to celebrate certain milestones. They’re a great way to get ahead in the game. New codes come out all the time, so bookmark this page to stay up to date on the latest AU Reborn codes.

How do I redeem AU Reborn codes?

Redeeming AU Reborn codes is simple, all you need to do is:

Boot up Roblox

Launch AU Reborn

Open the chat menu by pressing ‘/’

Enter the code

Hit enter

Enjoy!

