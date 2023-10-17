AU Reborn codes

With our Roblox AU Reborn codes guide, you’ll be on your way to being the strongest anime fighter in all of your favorite anime universes.

AU Reborn codes: A screenshot from AU Reborn featuring Roblox Yugi looking to the right of the screen.
Roblox

Anime has so many good fighters these days, it makes you wonder what would happen if they all existed in the same universe. Luckily, AU Reborn can help us to find the answer. But if you want to be as strong as Yor Forger or Yugi, you’re going to need AU Reborn codes to help you out.

Here are the latest AU Reborn codes

Active codes:

  • !code 100KLIKES! – free cash and tokens
  • !code ANNIVERSARYSOON – free cash and tokens
  • !code 70klikes – free cash and tokens
  • !code 40klikes – free cash and tokens
  • !code 30klikes – free cash and tokens
  • !code 20klikes – free cash and tokens

Expired codes:

  • !code b41t3d
  • !code 5klikes
  • !code 10klikes

AU Reborn codes: A screenshot of AU Reborn featuring Yor Forger from Spy X Family.

What are AU Reborn codes?

AU Reborn codes are in-game freebies that are given out by the developer, Xenostrology, to celebrate certain milestones. They’re a great way to get ahead in the game. New codes come out all the time, so bookmark this page to stay up to date on the latest AU Reborn codes.

How do I redeem AU Reborn codes?

Redeeming AU Reborn codes is simple, all you need to do is:

  • Boot up Roblox
  • Launch AU Reborn
  • Open the chat menu by pressing ‘/’
  • Enter the code
  • Hit enter
  • Enjoy!

