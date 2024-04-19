If you need a new smartphone, this OnePlus 12R Amazon deal is well worth looking at. With a saving of $70 on the 256GB version of the phone, available in blue or gray colorways, this is one of the best offers we’ve seen since the arrival of the 12R earlier this year.

For those who don’t know, the OnePlus 12R is the tech brand’s mid-range alternative to its flagship, the OnePlus 12. Still, as our OnePlus 12R review makes clear, this is one of the better phones in its price range, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powering top-quality performance, a fantastic AMOLED display for gaming and streaming video, and rapid charging that puts some much more expensive Android handsets to shame. It’s well worth a spot on our list of the best OnePlus phones.

That isn’t to mention the exciting AI features coming to the OnePlus 12R. We recently reported that AI Eraser, OnePlus’ answer to Google Pixel’s Magic Eraser, is currently rolling out, with more AI functionality arriving later this year. We don’t know exactly what to expect from OnePlus’ upcoming AI advancements, but given that the brand is eager to compete with big names like Samsung and Xiaomi, we’re hoping to see more image editing and translation tools.

However, there are a couple of caveats to this OnePlus 12R discount from Amazon. As we mentioned earlier, this deal only applies to the 256GB version of the phone, with the offer not including the 128GB version. It’s also a limited-time deal, and as ever with Amazon, that means we don’t know exactly when the discount is disappearing. With that in mind, there’s no time to waste if you want to take advantage of the sizeable saving.

There you have it, all you need to know about the Amazon OnePlus 12R deal offering you a $70 discount on one of the best mid-range phones of 2024. If we haven’t sold you on the OnePlus, see what the brand’s competitors are up to with our guides to the best Samsung phones, the best Xiaomi phones, and the best Google Pixel phones. Or, if you’re more of an Apple fan, see our iPhone 16 hub with all the latest rumors and leaks.