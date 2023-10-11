Overmortal codes November 2023

Embark on a fantastical adventure in LTGames Global’s ethereal, eastern-inspired idle RPG, with the help of these handy Overmortal codes. Offering heaps of handy in-game goodies to assist you in this magical and mysterious world, you’ll be off on your journey of ascension in no time. We also update this guide regularly, so be sure to check back for more rewards in the future.

New Overmortal codes

Overmortal codes for the global server:

Cultivation – free in-game rewards

– free in-game rewards IMMORTALITY – free in-game rewards

– free in-game rewards Celestial – 50 fateum and one pet stone

– 50 fateum and one pet stone Overmortal – tech points and other rewards

– tech points and other rewards Congratulations – free in-game rewards

Overmortal codes for the SEA server:

om999 – free in-game rewards

– free in-game rewards om555 – free in-game rewards

– free in-game rewards om444 – free in-game rewards

– free in-game rewards kao999 – free in-game rewards

– free in-game rewards kao555 – free in-game rewards

– free in-game rewards gift999 – free in-game rewards

– free in-game rewards gift444 – free in-game rewards

How do I redeem my Overmortal codes?

Redeeming your Overmortal codes is easy – but you have to complete the tutorial first. After you get there, just follow these simple steps:

Launch Overmortal and log in

Tap your profile avatar, located to the top-left corner of the home screen

Tap the ‘redeem code’ button

Type or paste your code into the text box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

Expired Overmortal codes:

Wanderlust

Starlight

August

Fantastic

Bliss

Cultivation

Transcendence

Eternity

Cautious

Happiness

Paradise

Refreshment

Finalword

Headwind

BecomeDivinity

Smile

Cheerful

Monkeyking

findkao

harmony

What are Overmortal codes?

Overmortal codes are freebies given out by the developer, LTGames Global, to help you on your adventure. New codes usually drop to celebrate the game hitting big milestones, such as a new update – but don’t worry about going hunting for them. Simply bookmark this page and check back from time to time, as we update it often.

