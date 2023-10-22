The Persona 5 anime story, cast, length, and more

Persona 5 is a fantastic JRPG, and the Persona 5 anime is just as good. If you’re a mega-fan, you probably already know all about it, but just in case you don’t, we’ve put together this handy guide that covers all the important details, such as the number of episodes, voice actors, story, and more, but be careful, there’s a good chance this show will steal your heart.

If you need reminding about the cast of the fifth Persona title before jumping into the anime adaption, be sure to check out our Persona 5 characters, Persona 5 Morgana, Persona 5 Futaba, Persona 5 Joker, and Persona 5 Makoto guides.

Anyway, onto everything you need to know about the Persona 5 anime.

How many episodes are in the Persona 5 anime series?

Persona 5: The Animation initially ran for 26 episodes between April 2018 and September 2018, with a further four special episodes to follow, the first of which aired in December 2018, the second in March 2019, and the last two are part of a Blu Ray bundle from May and June 2019.

What is the Persona 5 anime story?

The anime, much like the videogame, follows the story of Ren Amamiya (AKA, Joker) and the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. If you’re a fan of the game, you’re bound to recognize a lot of the narrative, as the anime takes inspiration from the original source. If you want to learn more about the leading man, head over to our Persona 5 Joker guide.

Who produced the Persona 5 anime?

Aniplex is behind the production of Persona 5: The Animation, and if you’re an anime fan, you likely recognize the company for its work on Sword Art Online, Blue Exorcist, Demon Slayer, and it’s currently producing the Nier Automata anime – make sure you check out our guide for more details.

Who are the voice actors in the Persona 5 anime?

There are two different voice actors of note for each role in the Persona 5 anime, as there are Japanese and English versions of the anime.

Japanese cast:

Joker (Ren Amamiya) – Jun Fukuyama

– Jun Fukuyama Morgana – Ikue Otani

– Ikue Otani Ryuji Sakamoto – Mamoru Miyano

– Mamoru Miyano Ann Takamaki – Nana Mizuki

– Nana Mizuki Yusuke Kitagawa – Tomokazu Sugita

– Tomokazu Sugita Makoto Niijima – Rina Sato

– Rina Sato Futaba Sakura – Aoi Yuki

– Aoi Yuki Haru Okumura – Haruka Tomatsu

– Haruka Tomatsu Goro Akechi – Soichiro Hoshi

– Soichiro Hoshi Sae Niijima – Yuko Kaida

– Yuko Kaida Sojiro Sakura – Jouji Nakata

– Jouji Nakata Tae Takemi – Yuka Saito

– Yuka Saito Sadayo Kawakami – Mai Fuchigami

– Mai Fuchigami Ichiko Ohya – Yumi Uchiyama

English cast:

Joker (Ren Amamiya) – Cander Mobus

– Cander Mobus Morgana – Cassandra Lee Morris

– Cassandra Lee Morris Ryuji Sakamoto – Max Mittelman

– Max Mittelman Ann Takamaki – Erika Harlacher

– Erika Harlacher Yusuke Kitagawa – Matthew Mercer

– Matthew Mercer Makoto Niijima – Cherami Leigh

– Cherami Leigh Futaba Sakura – Erica Lindbeck

– Erica Lindbeck Haru Okumura – Xanthe Huynh

– Xanthe Huynh Goro Akechi – Robbie Daymond

– Robbie Daymond Sae Niijima – Elizabeth Maxwell

– Elizabeth Maxwell Sojiro Sakura – Jamieson Price

– Jamieson Price Tae Takemi – Abby Trott

– Abby Trott Sadayo Kawakami – Michelle Ruff

– Michelle Ruff Ichiko Ohya – Amanda Win Lee

Where can I watch the Persona 5 anime?

You can watch the Persona 5 anime with English subtitles on Hulu and Crunchyroll, and if you want to watch the English dub, you can find it on Funimation.

There you have it, everything you need to know about the Persona 5 anime. If you’re after something new to play, our list of the best anime games has some great suggestions.