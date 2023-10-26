Minesweeper was, for many of us, the first game we ever got the chance to play in the heady days of Windows. Don’t you sometimes wish you could just go back there? Well, now you can, with our guide on how to play Minesweeper on Switch and mobile. If you’ve been out of the loop since the nineties, PC is no longer where the cool kids play their casual games, and like we well know here at Pocket Tactics, it’s all about the handheld titles. So, we’ve put together this list of the best Minesweeper games we could find, making it easier for you to get on with the task at hand.

For more classic games, check out our guides on how to play Solitaire, how to play Chess, and how to play Snake on Switch and mobile. Or, if you’re looking to get socialising while you play, see our guides on how to Whatsapp download and Instagram download.

So let’s dive into the best games that let you play Minesweeper on mobile and Switch.

Minesweeper Classic – mobile

For a does-what-it-says-on-the-tin Minesweeper sim, you can’t go wrong with Minesweeper Classic. This bomb-busting sim is the most popular version of the classic game on mobile, and, better still, it’s free-to-play. With daily puzzles to master, a host of customisation options to challenge yourself with handicaps, and even a stat tracking feature that tells you how you could have completed a certain board, there’s not much more you can ask for.

If you do want more though, there is a premium way to play Minesweeper Classic that unlocks even more content for you to engage with. There you can really cut the puzzle masters from the bomb-chasing beginners with live leadboards across the world, and concentrate on getting yourself to the top of the charts without having to deal with any ads. Play Now

Minesweeper Genius – Nintendo Switch

As you might expect for a console version of the classic game, Minesweeper Genuis for Nintendo Switch goes above and beyond. With an unlimited – I mean it, thanks to the AI this thing could go on until the heat death of the universe – number of levels at your disposal, and a guarantee from the developer that each has a definitive solution, Minesweeper Genius might actually make you smarter through it’s intuitive puzzle design.

This title is also one of the few Minesweeper games we could find with a semblance of story, with your mission set to help Aristole find his way through the puzzles to, and bear with me on this one, escape the aliens. It’s ridiculous, sure, but it’s nice to have a reason for the endless minesweepering rather than just chasing after a high score.

Minesweeper Classic: Retro – mobile

The closest you can get to play Minesweeper on a Windows 97 PC – without having one of the big old block white computer towers at your behest – is in Minesweeper Classic: Retro. It looks the part, it feels the part, it even sounds the part when you find one of those pesky explosive devices. Of course, there’s some improvement to the original formula thanks to some intuitive AI, but even still, a few rounds of sweeping mines here and you feel like you’re back in 1997. Play Now

The Minesweeper: Crew Bomber Expedition – Switch

For a classic way to play Minesweeper on Nintendo Switch, it has to be The Minesweeper: Crew Bomber Expedition. With like-for-like graphics from the original Minesweeper on Windows experience, customisable difficulty options, an improved AI, and all the bells and whistles you can remember from the early days of blowing up tiles, you can ask for little else to whittle away your free time.

There you have it, our guide on how to play Minesweeper on Switch and mobile. If you want to really improve your game, use our how to delete Facebook accounts, how to delete an Instagram account, and how to delete Twitter account guides to get yourself off social media while you concentrate on finding the mine.