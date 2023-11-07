Zoom download on Android, iPhone, and PC

Many people now work from home, so we put together a Zoom download guide, making it easier to speak to colleagues, family, and friends, or even deliver online presentations. That’s because Zoom enables video calls, screen sharing, and more. Luckily, it doesn’t matter whether you prefer iOS, Android, or PC, as we explain how to install Zoom on all platforms.

Or, if you want to listen to some tunes, our YouTube Music download and Spotify download content can help you out. Equally, our Netflix download, Disney Plus download, and Hulu download guides are a great read if you want to watch some movies or catch up on a few TV shows. Though, if you decide these aren’t for you, we explain how to delete apps on iPhone.

Anyway, here’s all you need to know to perform a Zoom download.

How do I download Zoom on iPhone?

If you want to download Zoom on iOS, you need to:

Head to the App Store Search for Zoom Visit its official page Hit install

How do I download Zoom on Android?

To download Zoom on Android, you need to:

Head to Google Play Search for Zoom Visit its app page Hit install

How do I download Zoom on PC?

If you want to download Zoom on PC, you can:

Go to Zoom’s download centre Hit download

Why should I download Zoom?

There are plenty of reasons to download Zoom, but it’s most useful if you’re in a job that requires meetings with external clients or if student. In both instances, you might have to connect with people you don’t know that well, and Zoom is a free option that you can use with minimal personal details. For those reasons alone, it’s worth setting up a Zoom account and downloading the app in case you do ever have to join a meeting at the last minute.

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a Zoom download. If you’re also after something to play, our Cuphead download guide is a great read.