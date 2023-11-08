Pokémon Go Vivillon map, patterns, and regions

It’s time to bug out, because Pokémon Go Vivillon, Spewpa, and Scatterbug have finally made their way to the popular mobile game. So don’t let this opportunity flutter by – it’s time to dive into how to get Pokémon Go’s Scatterbug and its whole evolutionary line, what different Vivillon patterns you can find, how to evolve it, and more.

How do I get Vivillon, Spewpa, and Scatterbug in Pokémon Go?

Vivillon is a Pokémon known for its many different patterns. Fluttering into Pokémon Go during the holiday season, you can collect patterned Vivillon from all over the world by pinning postcards that you receive from other trainers, PokéStops, or Gyms in different regions.

When you pin postcards from eligible regions, you unlock the Vivillon Collector medal and gain progress toward sub-medals tied to the postcard’s region of origin. Progressing on sub-medals leads to Scatterbug encounters – and Scatterbugs from different regions evolve into Vivillon of different patterns.

Pin a postcard to start collecting and unlock the Vivillon Collector medal by following these steps:

Go to your Postcard book

Hit the pin icon next to one of your own postcards, or one you’ve received from a friend

If you pin multiple postcards from a certain region, you have a chance to encounter a Scatterbug

When you pin a Postcard you receive from a friend, you make progress on the Vivillon medal associated with their location

If you collect several Postcards from a certain part of the world, you can encounter Scatterbugs from that habitat!

You can pin up to three of your own Postcards per day to make progress toward the Vivillon Collector medal. The first sub-medal requires you to collect three postcards from a region associated with a Vivillon pattern. After completing a sub-medal, you can continue to make progress with that sub-medal to earn additional Scatterbug encounters. The number of postcards you need in order to raise the sub-medal rank increases with each rank.

Pokémon Go Vivillon patterns

As mentioned above, Scatterbug from different regions evolve into Vivillon with different patterns depending on the climate of their habitat. There are 18 patterns of Vivillon available in Pokémon Go so far.

Here are all the different Vivillon patterns you can collect and their locations:

Archipelago Caribbean South Africa

Continental Argentina Central Europe – Germany, Poland, and Denmark Central Asia India

Elegant Japan

Garden United Kingdom Ireland New Zealand

High Plains Western US Eastern Europe

Icy Snow Greenland Northern Canada Northern Europe – Norway, Finland, and Sweden

Jungle Columbia Northern South America Central Africa Indonesia

Marine Chile Greece Eastern Europe – Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria Spain

Meadow Central Europe – France and Italy

Modern Eastern US

Monsoon Southeast Asia

Ocean Hawaii Galapagos Islands Madagascar

Polar Alaska Eastern Canada Western Canada Northeastern US Southern Argentina Chile Northern Europe – Norway, Sweden, and Finland

River North Africa – Egypt South Africa South Australia

Sandstorm Middle East

Savanna Brazil

Sun Northern Australia Mexico Madagascar

Tundra Iceland Southern Norway Sweden Northern Japan



Pokémon Go Vivillon map

Above, you can find a map that shows you all the regions where you can find different patterns of Vivillon. You can also check the Vivillon Map from the Pokédex or the Vivillon medal page in-game.

If you’re struggling to get specific Vivillon patterns, it’s worth checking out Pokémon Go subReddits or Facebook groups to find players from that region who are willing to send you a postcard. You can also take a look at our Pokémon Go friends guide.

How do I evolve a Scatterbug into a Pokémon Go Vivillon?

Vivillons start as Scatterbug. You need to evolve them into Spewpa first, then evolve your Spewpa into Vivillon. You need to use 25 Scatterbug candy to evolve your Scatterbug into a Spewpa, then 100 Scatterbug candy to evolve your Spewpa into Vivillon.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Go’s Vivillon. If you want to know what other ‘mons are out there for you to cross off your list, be sure to check out our complete Pokédex.