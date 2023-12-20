Hit Kitakami one more time in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue

If you’ve already beaten The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, we’ve got good news! There’s yet more battling to do with the arrival of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue in 2024. While the epilogue is a free bit of a DLC, you do need to have completed both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk first, so unfortunately, if you still haven’t ventured further than Paldea, you’re going to have to pay up to see things through to the end.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue sees you team back up with the squad from the base game – Nemona, Pepper, and Penny – as you take a trip to Kitakami. While you’ve occupied yourself with becoming the Blueberry Academy League Champion and unraveling the mystery of Ogerpon, we’re sure your old pals have been busy, too, so it’ll be nice to catch up outside of the Academy Ace Tournament.

While what takes place in the DLC epilogue isn’t that clear from the trailer, the last few seconds cut to a shot of what looks like a piece of fruit in a food stall, but it could quite easily be a Pokémon. Considering we still don’t have a gen 9 mythical Pokémon, this could likely be this generation’s equivalent to Celebi or Jirachi, but we’ll know for sure before too long.

When is the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue release date?

You can look forward to finishing your Pokémon adventure in style with the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue release date arriving on January 11, 2024. If you want a glimpse of what you and the gang are going to get up to on your return to Kitakami, check out the trailer below. Just remember, you can only play the epilogue if you’ve completed both sections of The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero.

There you have it, the news that we’re getting a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue in early 2024. For some help catching ‘em all and filling out your Paldean Pokédex, check out our guides to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes. We’ve also got guides on how to evolve Riolu, how to evolve Pawmo, how to evolve Charcadet, and how to evolve Inkay, so you can go into the epilogue with some strong party members.