If you want to learn how to evolve Charcadet, we’re here to help. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet contain a stellar selection of new monsters, with the region of Paldea home to some of the best designs to hit the series in years. Charcadet’s evolutions, Ceruledge and Armarouge, are chiefs among those new ‘mons, both looking like a cross between Mega Man and a suit of armor.

How to evolve Charcadet

The gen 9 Pokémon evolves into either Armarouge or Cereludge, but it only evolves into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet and Cereludge in Pokémon Violet. There’s no way to get the opposing exclusive form without trading or joining raids.

Of course, before you worry about evolving Charcadet, you need to catch one. You can find them in the:

South Province – Area Three, Area Four, and Area Five

– Area Three, Area Four, and Area Five East Province – Area One, Area Two, Area Three, and Tagtree Thicket

– Area One, Area Two, Area Three, and Tagtree Thicket West Province – Area One, Area Two, Area Three, and Asado Desert

– Area One, Area Two, Area Three, and Asado Desert Tera Raid battles

How do I evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet?

In Pokémon Scarlet, once you have a Charcadet, progress in the game to a city called Zapacico. There’s a man standing in the middle of the town next to a fountain, and he offers to trade you an item called the auspicious armor for ten Bronzor fragments. These are easy to find, as Bronzor appears in most of the ruins littered around Paldea. Once you have the auspicious armor, give it to Charcadet to evolve it into Armarouge.

How do I evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Violet?

In Pokémon Violet, once you have Charcadet make your way to the town of Zapacico. A woman is standing next to a fountain in the middle of town, and she offers to trade the malicious armor for ten Sinistea chips. Unlike Bronzor, Sinistea is much rarer, and it mainly only appears around the city of Alfornada.

The city of Alfornada is on the bottom left of Paldea and is difficult to reach until you unlock all of Koraidon or Miraidon’s abilities. We recommend that you either unlock all abilities or enter Alfornada through the cave to the north of the city once you and your Pokémon are comfortably over level 40. Then grab ten Sinistea chips and swap them with the woman in Zapacico for the malicious armor. Give this to Charcadet to evolve it into Ceruledge.

How do I get both Charcadet evolutions?

Once you nab Armarouge or Cereludge in Pokémon Scarlet or Violet, respectively, it‘s difficult to grab the other evolution to complete the Pokédex, but not impossible. The easiest way is to trade and if you have a friend with the opposing version, this is a great way to both fill up the Pokédex and get the other Charcadet evolution as well as those pesky Pokémon Scarlet and Violet paradox Pokémon.

Alternatively, if your friends all buy the same version of Pokémon as you (Violet for the win), it’s time to hop into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tera raid battles as your next move. However, exploring Paldea and interacting with tera crystals only allows you to find Pokémon native to your version of the game, so you need to join an online raid by following these instructions:

From anywhere in the overworld, press start to open the menu

Press L to connect to the internet

Once online, select the Poké Portal option

Click on tera raid battle

If you see the silhouette of the Pokémon you need, join the raid

If not, wait until the ‘check for new postings’ button lights up

Keep checking for new postings until you see the Pokémon you want

Defeat the raid

Catch Armarouge or Cereludge

Enjoy your Pokémon!

