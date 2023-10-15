Welcome to our comprehensive guide on how to evolve Inkay in Pokémon Go and the main series of Pokémon games. The method is a little different between the two games, but there’s still enough in common so that with one read of this guide you won’t ever need to remind yourself how to get hold of Malamar in your next Pokémon adventure.

Let’s dive into our how to evolve Inkay guide.

How to evolve Inkay in Pokémon Go

In Pokémon Go, it takes 50 Inkay candies to evolve into Malamar. You need to gather 50 Inkay candies, so take a stroll with your lil’ squid buddy before turning it into something altogether more frightening. Once you have your 50 Inkay candies, you can follow these steps to get your hands on Malamar.

Select Inkay in your Pokémon Go roster

Turn your phone upside down

Make sure the red evolution button is now green

Hit the green button

Take to battle with Malamar!

How to evolve Inkay in Pokémon Sword and Shield

While we wait for the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet release date, Pokémon Sword and Shield is still the most recent main series Pokémon title with Inkay as an available monster. Rather than collecting 50 Inkay candies like in Pokémon Go, in Sword and Shield, you need to ensure your Pokémon is about to hit level 30 or higher before trying this method.

Level up at level 30 or higher

Turn your Nintendo Switch upside down before the dialogue ends (this

is easier in handheld mode)

Make sure not to press B through the evolution process

Explore Galar with Malamar!

There you have it, how to evolve Inkay, so you can grab a big squid ready for battle.