Power Slap Simulator codes October 2023

Slap your way to victory and snap up these Power Slap Simulator codes to line your pockets with even more wins. Why? So you can buy pets and new hands to get more slap power and therefore more victories. It’s a delicate economy where hand-to-face combat rules.

Power Slap Simulator codes

Here are all the new Power Slap Simulator codes:

  • update – 75 wins
  • UGCSOON –  75 wins
  • Upd8 – 75 wins

Expired codes:

  • MILKSHAKE

How to redeem Power Slap Simulator codes in Roblox

How do I redeem Power Slap Simulator codes?

Redeeming these codes couldn’t be simpler. Just follow these steps:

  • Open up Power Slap Simulator in Roblox
  • Click the shop icon on the left-hand side of the screen
  • Scroll all the way to the bottom
  • Type or paste in a code one at a time and hit redeem

There you go – more wins and slaps to afford new pets and more.

What are Power Slap Simulator codes?

We all love Roblox codes, but what are they? These particular codes come from game creator Trendy Tech and appear to get posted on the actual Roblox game page when they release. The codes give us free in-game goodies like extra wins, slaps, or other currencies.

