Project XL codes – free mastery boosters

Project XL is an RPG adventure game with entertaining anime elements and unique, powerful abilities for each character. The game is inspired by three other popular Roblox titles: Arcane Adventures, Project Jojo, and King Piece. It can take some time to unlock the best abilities and become stronger, so you’re going to want some extra mastery XP. Our Project XL codes list gives you a huge number of active codes, instructions on how to redeem them if you’re new to the game, and an expired list so you don’t waste your time with them.

Here are the latest Project XL codes

Active codes:

  • SubToTaklaman – 30,000 mastery XP and 15 minutes of double mastery
  • 3kLikes – 15 minutes of double mastery
  • 20kLikes – 20 minutes of double mastery
  • blackstar6991MVP – 30,000 mastery XP
  • HerbalGibbon13 – 5,000 mastery XP
  • milan242 – 30,000 mastery XP
  • PyrusPlayer – 5,000 mastery XP
  • Reaiah – 30,000 mastery XP
  • SubToJohntoon02 – 30,000 mastery XP
  • SubToKelvingts – 30,000 mastery XP
  • SubToTheSalehm121 – 30,000 mastery XP

Expired codes:

  • universereset

What are Project XL codes?

Project XL codes are in-game rewards provided by the game’s developer, Aspect Productions. New codes are generally released when a milestone is reached, so be sure to keep this page bookmarked and check back if you never want to miss one.

How do I redeem Project XL codes?

If you’re having trouble redeeming Project XL codes, follow the simple steps below.

  • Open Project XL
  • Press ‘Settings’ on the left side of the screen
  • Input the code into the ‘Enter Code’ box
  • Receive the goodies!

