Rampant Blade Battleground codes October 2023

Rampant Blade Battleground codes can give you an edge in battle, and it just so happens that this guide is full of them. As the name implies, this Roblox experience throws into a battleground with a bunch of other warriors that are keen to survive. To be the last one standing, you need to be one with your blade, develop your fighting style, and be willing to lay it all on the line.

Rampant Blade Battleground codes

Active codes:

RAMPANTFRONTPAGE – 150 gems

Expired codes:

PLAYRAMPANT1V1

HUGEUPDATE1

JUSTRELEASED

What are Rampant Blade Battleground codes?

Rampant Blade Battleground codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies, such as gems, courtesy of the developer, Alpha Engine, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit. So, if you want all the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this page.

How do I redeem Rampant Blade Battleground codes?

To redeem Rampant Blade Battleground codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Rampant Blade Battleground

Tap the codes button on the left of the screen

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

