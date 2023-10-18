Rampant Blade Battleground codes October 2023

Our Roblox Rampant Blade Battleground codes guide offers a heap of handy in-game goodies to help you kick some butt in this virtual world.

October 18, 2023: We checked for new Rampant Blad Battleground codes

Rampant Blade Battleground codes can give you an edge in battle, and it just so happens that this guide is full of them. As the name implies, this Roblox experience throws into a battleground with a bunch of other warriors that are keen to survive. To be the last one standing, you need to be one with your blade, develop your fighting style, and be willing to lay it all on the line.

Rampant Blade Battleground codes

Active codes:

  • RAMPANTFRONTPAGE – 150 gems

Expired codes:

  • PLAYRAMPANT1V1
  • HUGEUPDATE1
  • JUSTRELEASED
What are Rampant Blade Battleground codes?

Rampant Blade Battleground codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies, such as gems, courtesy of the developer, Alpha Engine, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit. So, if you want all the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this page.

How do I redeem Rampant Blade Battleground codes?

To redeem Rampant Blade Battleground codes, you need to:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch Rampant Blade Battleground
  • Tap the codes button on the left of the screen
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Rampant Blade Battleground codes. For some less blocky fun, take a look at our picks for the best samurai games on Switch and mobile. And if you’re playing other experiences, then check our list of new, working Roblox Blade Ball codes.

