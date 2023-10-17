Motorcycle Mayhem codes October 2023

October 17, 2023: We checked for new Motorcycle Mayhem codes for our list
Motorcycle Mayhem codes offer you plenty of gears, which you can use to upgrade your bike or even put them towards a new one. The world’s your oyster in this Roblox experience as you explore a virtual world, drive down the open road, and maybe even make some new biker friends. Yes, for those with a competitive spirit, you can get into some races.
Motorcycle Mayhem codes
Active codes:
- thxfor100k – 1k gears
- omgwehit90k – 700 gears
- 80K – 500 gears
- wehit70k – 500 gears
- TURBINEBIKE – 500 gears
- CACTUS – 500 gears
- OMG50K – 500 gears
Expired codes:
- 30KLIKES
- 40KLIKES
- 20KLIKES
- 10KLIKES
- CODEZ
What are Motorcycle Mayhem codes?
Motorcycle Mayhem codes are a great way to get some extra gears, an in-game currency that allows you to upgrade your bike. The developer, Breakneck Interactive, offers new ones whenever a milestone is hit, so make sure you bookmark this page for all the latest freebies.
How do I redeem Motorcycle Mayhem codes?
To redeem Motorcycle Mayhem codes, you need to:
- Fire up Roblox
- Launch Motorcycle Mayhem
- Tap the gift button
- Enter your code
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy your freebie!
There you have it, all of the current Motorcycle Mayhem codes.