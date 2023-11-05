A new One Piece-inspired Roblox game is on the horizon from the creators of Shindo Life. We can’t wait to set sail on our pirate adventure, so when is the Rell Seas release date? We’ve got everything you need to know about the upcoming game’s release date and trailers, so keep reading.

When is the Rell Seas release date?

There isn’t a confirmed Rell Seas release date just yet, but by the looks of the developer’s social media channels, it’s likely to release really soon. We’d estimate that it will be out in the second half of 2023. The Roblox game page is live though, so you can favorite it now to make sure you don’t miss the release.

Is there a Rell Seas trailer?

Rell Games has uploaded a range of teaster trailers, OST tracks, and a movie for Rell Seas to its YouTube channel since the beginning of this year. Check out the movie below.

Are there any Rell Seas codes?

As the game isn’t out yet, there aren’t any Rell Seas codes. We’re prepared for when the developer Rell Games does release some though with our Rell Seas codes guide, so go ahead and bookmark that page.

That's everything you need to know about the Rell Seas release date. Make sure to bookmark this page and come back soon for more updates.