What is Roblox Bacon? The term gets thrown around a lot these days, but it certainly doesn’t apply to a tasty, in-game treat. So, whether someone’s calling your new Roblox avatar a Bacon in chat, or you’re diving into a Kavra video and wondering where the benevolent Bacon got his name, we’re here to help.

If you’re ready to get your bacon on and explore some of the best Roblox games, be sure to check out our Roblox promo codes and our extensive list of Roblox game codes. Or, if you’re looking for a new device to play all these games on, check out our top picks for the best gaming phone.

What is Roblox Bacon?

Generally, Roblox Bacon is a term many Robloxians use to describe a player new to the Roblox platform. This originates from the default ‘Pal Hair’ that many players start with, which looks like strips of bacon.

Similar to the word ‘noob’, someone calling you a Bacon in Roblox can be a bit of a playful joke, but it also ties in with a lot of bullying on the platform, where rich players bully poor players for having no Robux and therefore having less in-game cosmetics and items.

Does Roblox Bacon show up anywhere else?

Roblox Bacon or Bacon Hair is also tied to easter eggs or cameos in multiple Roblox games and popular streams. If you’re into Roblox content on Twitch and Youtube, you likely recognise Bacon as the name of a major protagonist in the popular, animated Kavra series. He appears as a friendly default with that famous bacon hair, who helps his friends in combating malicious characters.

There are also a heap of parody experiences based around Bacon Hair, including the horror game Bakon, where you run away from a slender with a creepy face, a knife, and, of course, bacon hair, along with many other destroy, escape, or run from the Bacon experiences.

That’s all you need to know about Roblox Bacon. In our opinion, it’s time to reclaim the word – bacon is a tasty treat, and shouldn’t be seen as an insult, so don’t worry if you’re short on those free Robux or simply like how it looks! But, if you are on the hunt for some other cosmetics, be sure to check out our list of Roblox free items, full of awesome goodies you can snap up without spending a dime.