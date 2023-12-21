Get some holiday spirit with the Roblox Elf North Pole Workshop game

If you’re looking to have a holly jolly holiday season, there’s a new way to get into the swing of things with the Roblox Elf North Pole Workshop experience. Licensed by New Line Productions and Warner Bros. Entertainment, the creators of the festive must-watch starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, and developed by Supersocial and Fairview Portals, this game takes you on a trip to the North Pole to meet up with some eager elves preparing for some yuletide fun.

While there are plenty of festive Roblox games, Elf North Pole Workshop is the only one where you can pretend you’re Buddy the Elf himself. You can make presents to help your fellow elves, meet some cute winter critters like polar bears and penguins, and fill up the Clausometer. If you prove yourself a capable enough elf, you might even get a present from Santa himself.

Elf North Pole Workshop isn’t the only Roblox game ringing in the festive tidings this year, with musical icon Cher arriving in Harmony Hills to offer a holiday-themed extravaganza. Brookhaven, one of the most popular games on the platform, also recently had an update fit for the season, with some new secrets to hunt for in your downtime over the next couple of weeks.

If you want to know more about Elf North Pole Workshop, check out the trailer below, which includes some of the fun festivities waiting at the top of the world. Or, if you just want to get right into it, head on over to the official Elf North Pole Workshop experience page on the Roblox and get busy making presents for the Old Saint Nick to deliver.

There you have it, all you need to know about the new Elf North Pole Workshop Roblox game, here in time for the holidays. If you feel like treating yourself to an early present, grab some freebies with our guides to Roblox promo codes and Roblox game codes. The latter includes links to Blox Fruits codes, Anime Dungeon Fighters codes, Zombie Hunters codes, Sakura Stand codes, and plenty more.