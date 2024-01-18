The Mimic books, jumpscares, and more

Roblox’s The Mimic is one of the best survival horror games that the platform has to offer, rivaling even Rainbow Friends, but make no mistake, the two are scary for different reasons. While Rainbow Friends leans into the FNAF gimmick, The Mimic embraces Japanese history, twisting urban legends into four unique stories, each with its own cast of characters.

Right, let’s jump head first into everything we know about Roblox’s The Mimic.

What is The Mimic?

The Mimic is a horror game on Roblox. There are currently two different books depicting separate stories with diverse casts of characters. Though the developer is yet to release the later chapters, The Mimic is to have at least four books for players to enjoy before the developer calls it a day. Each book takies place in Japan, with influence from varying Japanese urban legends, meaning you can come up against some truly terrifying opponents.

If we had to compare it to other games out there, we’d say Obscura is a good one as you play as multiple different characters. However, unlike Obscura or even the likes of Until Dawn, the stories and characters on offer in The Mimic are completely separate from each other. Then again, there are still two books to go, so who knows? They might all come together in an overarching narrative during its conclusion.

How do I play The Mimic?

You can play The Mimic if you head to its game page on Roblox and hit play. Once you do that, you need to prepare yourself for the horrors that lurk within. You can choose which book you want to open and don’t worry, there’s no right answer – they’re both scary.

What are The Mimic books?

As we mentioned, so far, there are only two books; the first is complete with four chapters, while the second is only on chapter three, which is chapter seven overall. Chapter eight is currently in the works. As soon as we have details on the third and fourth books, Rebirth and Rage, we’ll be sure to give you a rundown on each of them.

Each book features one of The Four Beasts, beings that rampaged across Earth unleashing untold evils until an unsung hero managed to defeat them and lock them away in different parts of the world. Each has a different agenda and powers for you to watch out for when braving the books.

Control

The first book is Control, and it places you in the shoes of Yasu Masashige, a former high school student who has little choice but to return to his old school when his friends go missing. As you can probably guess, they didn’t come back here for old time’s sake; there’s something a lot more malevolent at play, as Yasu soon finds out.

As if the school isn’t terrifying enough, braving its halls leads you into an unknown dimension, where Yasu meets a demonic entity, one that has caused great misfortune to Yasu’s family after cursing them and trust us when we say, you’re going to wish you hadn’t met this evil beast. If you’re familiar with the slit-mouthed woman, you might see a bit of her influence in the design of the primary antagonist of Control, as Kintoru is a tall woman with long nails that serve as knives while she wears a menacing look on her face.

You can expect to have to deal with her from chapter two and beyond in Control, and she’s not alone in trying to kill you, for she has recruited members of Yasu’s family, turning them into puppets. We won’t say any more so as not to spoil what actually happens in Control.

Jealousy

The second book in The Mimic is Jealousy, and you take control of Isamu Uchiumi, a man in turmoil at the loss of his older brother, Senzai Uvhiumi. His death is untimely, to say the least, and Isamu heads to the mortuary in search of answers as to what possibly caused his brother to pass away. Needless to say, he gets a lot more than he bargained for when the big bad of Jealousy, the Umibozu, forces him into an alternate dimension.

Jealousy is currently on chapter three, so the story is still unfolding, meaning we can’t spoil how it ends even if we want to. So let’s take a second to look at the Umibozu instead. In Japanese mythology, the Umibozu are the spirits of priests. More specifically, drowned priests. Only if a man of the cloth meets a watery death can their spirit go on in anguish, turning them into an Umibozu.

Rebirth

While we can’t tell you much about Rebirth, we can say who the main antagonist of the chapter is. Yuma is the third of The Four Beasts, and while we don’t know much about her personality, it feels safe to assume that she’s just as evil as Kintoru and the Umibozu.

Rage

In a similar manner to that of Rebirth, we can’t tell you anything about the story, but we can reveal that the main antagonist is Netamo, the most violent and powerful of The Four Beasts.

The Mimic jumpscares

As with any horror game worth its salt, The Mimic features a range of jumpscares, and we’re sorry to say that you’re likely to encounter each of them as you play the game. Death is coming for you in The Mimic, and unless you know the layout of the map in each level, your chances of outrunning those ghoulish spirits on your first attempt are mighty low. If you ask us, the jumpscares are part of what makes The Mimic enjoyable, but if you want to have a little heads up on what to expect, you can watch a video below that involves all of the current jumpscares.

With that, you know all you need to know about Roblox's The Mimic. What do you think? Are you brave enough to explore the horrors?