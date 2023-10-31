If you enjoy Rocket League, there’s a good chance that you like some competitive online play, and that’s why it’s vital to understand what Rocket League MMR is. Also known as Rocket League matchmaking rank, it determines who you face off against when you take to the online pitches.

To learn even more about Rocket League ranks, check out our guide. Or, take a look at our Rocket League trading, Rocket League stats, Rocket League servers, and Rocket League codes content to discover even more about the game. We also answer the vital question – is Rocket League cross-platform?

Anyway, here’s what you need to know about Rocket League MMR.

What is Rocket League MMR?

Rocket League MMR is a very important feature that you need to know about, as depending upon your choice to be in a team or not, it changes. Ultimately, your MMR determines who you can possibly face online to ensure you’re in fair match-ups with players who have a similar skill set to you.

What changes my Rocket League MMR?

You’d expect in-match stats such as goals and assists to make a difference, but they don’t. It’s actually all about whether or not you play as part of a team or solo. Furthermore, in a team, the MMR is based on the best player, and there you can find yourself in some matches that are a bit out of your league.

How can I find out my Rocket League MMR?

Honestly, there’s just one site we truly recommend for this, and that’s the Rocket League Tracker Network, as it allows you to see all of your stats, as well as the illusive MMR. It doesn’t get much better than that.

There you have it, everything you need to know about Rocket League MMR. Should you be after something new to play, check out our picks for the best car games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.