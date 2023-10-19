Rogue Demon codes October 2023

If you’re to slice and dice your way through Demon Slayer’s 20th century Japan, we’ve got all the Roblox Rogue Demon codes you need to get by.

October 19, 2023: We checked for new Rogue Demon codes

If you can’t get enough of the Demon Slayer anime that’s taking the world by storm, you can spend even more time in dark 20th-century Japan alongside Tanjiro and the gang in Rogue Demon. To help you on your way, we’ve put together a list of all the Rogue Demon codes you need to turn your warrior into a samurai-level swordsman worthy of taking on any challenge. 

Here are all the current Rogue Demon codes

Active codes: 

  • WILDCLAW260K – 250 rogue coins
  • IMED10KFOLLOWS – 500 rogue coins
  • SHIVER250K – 250 rogue coins
  • TS600KPEOPLE – 250 rogue coins

Expired codes: 

  • TS500KPEOPLE
  • HATRED230K
  • TS400KPEOPLE
  • TS300KPEOPLE
  • ANGER215K
  • TS250KPEOPLE
  • RDMOTES
  • 190KTONY
  • 170K200M
  • 150KBEAST
  • 110KFANS
  • THX100KLIKES
  • NEZU90KO
  • ROGUEWINTER
  • 80KREAL
  • LOVETZE
  • 75KGIMED
  • COMEBACK
  • TS100KAPYBARA
  • 70KANYE
  • H4MUZAN
  • 60KETCHUP
  • 55KLOUKA
  • 50KPLSOHPLS
  • 40KLIKESWOW
  • M4PUPDATE

What are Rogue Demon codes? 

You can use Roblox Rogue Demon codes to grab in-game freebies you would otherwise have to part with your Robux to get hold of. The developer, TS Industries, tends to release new codes to attract new players, especially when new milestones are hit, so be sure to bookmark this page for all the latest codes. 

Picture of a Demon Slayer character in a bloody attack for Rogue Demon codes guide

How do I redeem Rogue Demon codes? 

You can redeem your Rogue Demon codes by following these simple steps. 

  • Open Rogue Demon in Roblox 
  • Open the menu screen
  • Tap the codes option
  • Copy a copy and paste it into the textbox 
  • Select redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

With that, you're all caught up on how to claim some free goodies with our list of Rogue Demon codes.

