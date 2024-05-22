With anticipation starting to build ahead of the big reveal of Samsung’s next generation of foldable phones, a new Samsung Z Fold 6 chipset rumor is doing the rounds online. It suggests that the Korean tech giant is taking a different approach in regards to processors than it did with the S24 launch earlier this year, and it’s good news for Snapdragon fans.

According to the Korean publication The Elec, Samsung is equipping both the Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets globally. For those who don’t know, only China, Canada, and the US got versions of the S24 and S24+ Samsung phones with the Qualcomm SoC, with the rest of the world making do with the brand’s own Exynos 2400 processor.

While the Exynos 2400 is a decent bit of hardware, the Snapdragon alternative is the best on the market, with countless companies opting to use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in their devices. Two of our favorite phones of 2024, the Xiaomi 14 and Honor Magic6 Pro, offer incredible performance thanks to this choice of tech. Samsung seemingly intends to offer the same stellar performance levels with its next generation of foldable phones and flip phones.

Interestingly, the report from The Elec also suggests we might see both the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 sooner than we thought, floating a possible date for the next Samsung Unpacked, July 10. If this is the case, we’re likely to hear Samsung make it official before long. Either way, we’ll be sure to report on the big launch date as soon as the brand offers confirmation.

