Shoot Beam Simulator codes January 2024

Sometimes, you just gotta let loose by firing off some lasers at enemies. With these Shoot Beam Simulator codes you can do just that, while getting some potions and extra in-game currency, too. The game is simple – tap to charge your beam and beat your opponents. Then, with those wins, you can buy some cute pets to help you out and unlock new areas.

Here are all the new Shoot Beam Simulator codes:

BOOSTPRO – free rewards

– free rewards THANKSFORPLAYING – free rewards

– free rewards RELEASE – free rewards

How do I use Shoot Beam Simulator codes?

To get a handful of boosts and cash, follow these easy steps.

Open up Shoot Beam Simulator in Roblox

Clock the codes button on the right side of the screen

Type or paste a code one at a time into the box

Hit submit

Now go forth and shoot lasers at your enemies.

What are Shoot Beam Simulator codes?

This clicky-fighty Roblox game is by Epic Blocks Games. The developer releases codes to celebrate milestones of the game such as release, and as a thank you to players. These codes give out some helpful freebies like extra wins, gems, and power.

