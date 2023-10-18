Race Clicker codes October 2023

If you’re looking to run ahead of the pack, we’ve got the only Race Clicker codes you need to make sure that second place will be eating your dust.

Roblox

If you’re looking for a Roblox experience with a need for speed, you can’t go wrong with Race Clicker, a tap-till-you-drop title with plenty of races to take part in. However, you need to make sure that you have the items you need to keep up with the competition. So, we’ve put together this list of Race Clicker codes, each of which you can redeem to get access to a bunch of helpful freebies and in-game goodies. Roblox developers tend to release new codes with every update to their game, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the freshest information.

Race Clicker codes

Here are all of the new Race Clicker codes:

  • happyanniversaryraceclicker – boost bundle
  • sorryforanotherrejoin – two x5 acceleration boosts
  • 500mvisits – x3 luck boost
  • goodupdate – x3 win boost
  • happy4thofjuly – free rewards
  • freepet – free rewards
  • forgiveusfornoupdate – two triple win boosts
  • x330min5  – two times triple win boost
  • x3wincode2 – triple wins
  • x3upd1 – triple wins
  • winsop2 – triple wins
  • NEWCODEWIN1 – triple wins
  • FREEPET1 – limited time free pet
  • X3WOWCODE – triple wins and triple luck for 15 minutes
  • obbyboost – free wins and boosts
  • UPDATECLICKCODE – temporary free auto clicker
  • 500KLikes – free wins
  • Almost100MVisits – free wins
  • ThankYou50M – free wins
  • 1MGroupMembers – free wins
  • ThanksFor5MillionsVisits – free wins
  • LetsGo5KLikes – free wins
  • NewUpdate – free wins

Expired codes:

  • myvalentine

What are Race Clicker codes?

You can use the codes we’ve listed to get access to free in-game items that you would otherwise need to spend your Robux to gain. As we mentioned earlier, Roblox developers regularly update their games with new codes, so be sure to check back regularly to be the first to know if any more freebies arrive.

How do I redeem Race Clicker codes?

You can redeem your Race Clicker codes by following these simple steps.

  • Open Race Clicker in Roblox
  • Select the code option on the right of the screen
  • Paste one of our codes into the textbox
  • Press redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

There you have it, all you need to know to grab some freebies with our Race Clicker codes. For something a little different, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes.

