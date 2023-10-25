Neopets dailies October 2023 – all the freebies, every day

If you’re looking for a list of Neopets dailies links, you’re in the right place. With the revival of Neopets.com under new management, many of us are looking for a bit of nostalgia by checking out the minigames that occupied our youth. With this guide, you can see all the most important Neopets daily activities, making it easier to raise your adorable animals and pick up some free NP.

So, let’s dive into our guide to Neopets dailies.

What are Neopets dailies?

Neopets dailies are once-a-day activities you can use to earn Neopoints, items, food, and more. They come in different forms, from minigames where you use your Neopets to pick up as many Neopoints as possible, or spin-the-wheel sections that offer up big prizes for the cost of your NP. So, if you’re trying to raise your little wonders into powerful pets, there’s no better way than taking advantage of Neopets dailies.

Neopets dailies – scratchcards and wheels

While some Neopets dailies are exciting minigames, there’s also a host of wheels to spin and scratchcards to scratch every day for some in-game freebies. However, scratchcards and wheels are a little different in that they don’t take a full day to refresh. Check out the table below for where and when to visit every day to secure the goods.

Neopets dailies – Neopoints, food, and items

Below you can find a bunch of Neopets dailies that don’t cost a thing to do. The rewards for each of these dailies vary, from free NP to food to feed your animals, so make sure to visit these minigames every day to keep your supplies fully stocked.

Neopets dailies – Neopoints and stat increases

If it’s stat increases you’re looking for, the Neopets dailies below can boost your pets to their full potential. There are also some Neopoints up for grabs, offering you some extra currency to take another spin of the freebie wheels.

Neopets dailies that require NP

While we love freebies, if you have some NP to spare it’s worth checking out the Neopets dailies that require NP. Below you can find a full list of all the current paid-for dailies plus the prices for each.

Neopets daily quests

If you want to go on an adventure with your Neopets, you can check out the quests below. If any more quests arrive, and we’re always hoping they do, we’re sure to add them to our list. So, bookmark this page for all the latest Neopets dailies updates.

