Soul Knight Prequel codes November 2023

Begin a new adventure in a pixel-art RPG, and arm yourself with these Soul Knight Prequel codes, because everyone needs a little boost now and again. There’s loot farming to be done, monsters to fight, and parties to build in Soul Knight Prequel as you head out on fantastical quests. As the name suggests, it’s a prequel to the events of Soul Knight.

Here are all the new Soul Knight Prequel codes:

THX4ALLGP

Note that a lot of players are having issues logging into the game, us included, so we can’t currently verify if this code still works.

How do I redeem Soul Knight Prequel codes?

It’s easy to redeem these codes in Soul Knight Prequel, but if you get stuck, follow these steps.

Open up Soul Knight Prequel

Play through the tutorial stages

Once you can freely move, open up the mailbox next to the Chapterhouse

Click the letter icon with a key on it

Type or paste in the codes one at a time and hit the green tick

There you go, free stuff to help you get going.

What are Soul Knight Prequel codes?

These handy Soul Knight Prequel codes can give you plenty of goodies in the game. The first code celebrates the release of the game and gives you a skin, currency, and plenty of potions. We expect all codes to grant much the same.

