Soul Strike codes January 2024

In need of some Soul Strike codes? No problem, we’re more than happy to give you some freebies for this idle RPG and trust us when we say you need them. In Soul Strike, you must prepare your forces to fight off all manner of enemies, including fiendish ghouls such as vampires and zombies. Make no mistake, however, you still need to fight off mythical creatures like dragons, too.

Soul Strike codes

Active codes:

DRESSUP650 – rewards (new!)

– rewards (new!) 100CLASS – rewards

– rewards SKILL100 – rewards

What are Soul Strike codes?

Thanks to the developer and publisher, Com2uS, Soul Strike codes provide you with freebies such as in-game currency to help power up your forces. While there’s no discernable pattern, new codes may pop up in celebration of events and updates. The best way to stay on top of these goodies is to check back with us regularly.

How do I redeem Soul Strike codes?

To redeem Soul Strike codes, you need to:

Launch Soul Strike

Go to menu

Select settings

Tap account

Copy your CS code

Hit redeem coupon to go to a webpage

Select server

Paste your CS code

Enter your Soul Strike code

Hit the blue button

Enjoy your freebies!

