After so many years, there’s a huge fleet of Space Invaders games waiting for you, and with good reason. The addictive experience is a classic, a titan of the arcade cabinet industry, and a rewarding action experience that’s all about decimating hoards of extraterrestrial forces. So, if you want to pummel alien forces, we’re grabbing the best of the bunch in this guide.

The best Space Invaders games on Switch and mobile

Space Invaders Forever – Switch

If you want the classic Space Invaders experience on console, this is a great place to start. A budget title, Space Invaders Forever is a faithful recreation of the original arcade classic, with updated visuals, an interactive soundtrack, and even up to four-player local co-op. With sixteen stages and plenty of fun to unlock, this is a blast from the past.

This package also includes Arkanoid vs. Space Invaders, a mash-up of the two classics that sees you fighting off invading aliens with the infamous Arkanoid paddle. Smash through waves of invaders to unlock characters from TAITO’s esteemed history. This is a thrilling way to travel through the company’s historic halls.

Space Invaders Invincible Collection – Switch

Here’s one for the purists. Space Invaders Invincible Collection gathers some of the most iconic early entries in the franchise, all presented impeccably and with visuals that look sharp while perfectly mimicking the games you know and love. The Space Invaders Invincible Collection includes the following games:

● Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – b/w

● Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – color

● Space Invaders Part II (1979, Arcade)

● Majestic Twelve: The Space Invaders Part IV (1990, Arcade)

● Super Space Invaders ’91 (1990, Arcade)

● Space Invaders Extreme (2008)

● Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE (2018)

● Space Invaders DX (1994, Arcade)

● Space Cyclone (1980, Arcade)

● Lunar Rescue (1979, Arcade)

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! – Switch

Stick with us. This is worth it. First of all, if you love the classic arcade experience then you probably love Puzzle Bobble already. We certainly do, as you can read in our Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! Review. However, there’s more to this package than just those adorable dinosaurs (dragons?) that love shooting bubbles and solving puzzles.

Tucked away within this package is Puzzle Bobble Vs Space Invaders, a really fun new twist on both iconic franchises. Play with up to four friends in local multiplayer, and play as Bub, Bob, or a series of cute friends to shoot down aliens from above with your bubbles. It’s simple, but it’s a really cute way to bring these two classic games together.

Space Invaders – mobile

OK, this one pretty much does what it says on the tin. This is just classic arcade Space Invaders on mobile. However, you can choose between touch controls, tilt controls, and a fun selection of overlay options. It doesn’t get more pure than this, but if you just want to blast those aliens like you’re back in the 70s then this is the way to go.

Space Invaders: World Defense – mobile

This isn’t your daddy’s Space Invaders… TAITO is celebrating 45 years of Space Invaders with this exciting AR project, bringing Space Invaders into the real world: but not like that awful film Pixels, Kevin James is nowhere to be seen.

Take your phone out into the streets, and Space Invaders: World Defense scans your environment to place your ship and alien invaders into the world. If you’ve used Pokémon Go to summon your favorite tiny creatures into the real world, you get the jist. Except imagine you could shoot them. It’s fun, it’s flashy, and it’s great to see this classic franchise can still surprise us.

