Sword Warriors codes October 2023

With our regularly updated list of Sword Warriors codes, you can grab some Roblox rewards and freebies without having to slice into your own wallet.

October 17, 2023: We checked for new Sword Warriors codes

Sword Warriors codes are the perfect compliment to any Roblox weapons enthusiast, offering plenty of freebies and rewards for players to save their Robux. So, we’ve put together a guide detailing all the codes we could find, as well as what that might earn you. All you need to do is get ready to unsheath your weapon and get to slicing.

Sword Warriors codes

Active codes:

  • OC456IHASDO3145H – XP boost
  • NONON1OJ9KJ – gold eternal key
  • IC45IQBK54XA – XP boosts
  • SOPJCP2MP1VA – gem boosts
  • PZQ4MKZ32 – free boosts
  • KHOQ15SCXZ – free boosts
  • COUNTERATTACK – free boosts
  • FORKINGDOMZ – free boosts
  • ZHIYINNITAIMEI – free boosts
  • ANGELHALO – free boosts
  • BERSERKERXHEART – free boosts

Expired codes: 

There are no expired Sword Warriors codes.

What are Sword Warriors codes?

The developer, MiaoMeoHome, often hands out Sword Warriors codes to gift boosts and items to players during in-game events or anniversaries. So, be sure to bookmark this page for all the latest.

How do I redeem Sword Warriors codes?

You can redeem the Sword Warriors codes above by following these simple steps:

  • Open Sword Warriors in Roblox
  • Select the ‘options’ menu on the left of the screen
  • Paste in a code from above
  • Hit ‘accept’
  • Enjoy your freebies!

