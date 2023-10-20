Toy Defense codes October 2023

October 20, 2023: We checked for new Toy Defense codes.
The latest Roblox craze comes in the form of toy soldiers and building wacky fortifications to fend off enemies. So, we’ve found all the working Toy Defense codes for you. Use cardboard pieces and toys to build a strong defense and fight off wave after wave of enemies, while earning different types of crackers.
New Toy Defense codes
Here are all the active Toy Defense codes:
- 70KLIKES – 3.5 crackers
- WOW40K – 2.75 crackers
- YAY13K – crackers, 40 cardboard boxes, 20 cardboard wedges, and a specialist
- TOYDEFENSEGIFT – 40 toothpick frames and a recruit
Expired codes:
- 60KAYY
- OMG50K
- THXTWENTYFIVE
- 15KWWW
- 11KLIKES
- TDRELEASE
- LETSGO10K
How do I redeem Toy Defense codes?
Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Toy Defense code.
- Open up Toy Defense in Roblox
- When you’re in the game, click the codes button on the left side of the screen
- Paste or type in one code at a time
- Hit enter to redeem the code
And there you have it – extra toys and free materials!
What are Toy Defense codes?
Toy Defense creator Glacid Games releases codes to celebrate in-game milestones such as likes and player count. These codes give crackers (the in-game currency), building materials, and even some toys to use on your miniature battlefield.
