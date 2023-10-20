Toy Defense codes October 2023

The latest Roblox craze comes in the form of toy soldiers and building wacky fortifications to fend off enemies. So, we’ve found all the working Toy Defense codes for you. Use cardboard pieces and toys to build a strong defense and fight off wave after wave of enemies, while earning different types of crackers.

New Toy Defense codes

Here are all the active Toy Defense codes:

70KLIKES – 3.5 crackers

– 3.5 crackers WOW40K – 2.75 crackers

– 2.75 crackers YAY13K – crackers, 40 cardboard boxes, 20 cardboard wedges, and a specialist

– crackers, 40 cardboard boxes, 20 cardboard wedges, and a specialist TOYDEFENSEGIFT – 40 toothpick frames and a recruit

Expired codes:

60KAYY

OMG50K

THXTWENTYFIVE

15KWWW

11KLIKES

TDRELEASE

LETSGO10K

How do I redeem Toy Defense codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Toy Defense code.

Open up Toy Defense in Roblox

When you’re in the game, click the codes button on the left side of the screen

Paste or type in one code at a time

Hit enter to redeem the code

And there you have it – extra toys and free materials!

What are Toy Defense codes?

Toy Defense creator Glacid Games releases codes to celebrate in-game milestones such as likes and player count. These codes give crackers (the in-game currency), building materials, and even some toys to use on your miniature battlefield.

