There are many angry toys out there that call the Playtime Co. factory home, one of which happens to be Poppy Playtime’s Boxy Boo. Not to worry if you’re unfamiliar with the spooky monster-like jack in the box, as we’re on hand to tell you everything that you need to know about him. We go over his history, role in the game, appearances, personality, and more.

Anyway, here’s everything you need to know about Poppy Playtime’s Boxy Boo.

Who is Poppy Playtime’s Boxy Boo?

Playtime Co. created Boxy Boo in 1966, meaning his release is five years after Bron’s. Unfortunately, he isn’t as successful as the likes of Bron, Poppy, and Huggy Wuggy, meaning when the time comes for mascot lineup in the 90s, he’s stuck on the shelf. Things just get worse for the poor toy, as while his performance at retail isn’t good enough, Playtime Co. finds a use for him through an array of experiments.

The Boxy Boo you meet in Project Playtime is part of the Bigger Bodies Initiative, a series of experiments with the intent of turning poor orphans into giant toys. As you can probably guess, this Boxy Boo is one of the successful candidates.

What is Poppy Playtime Boxy Boo’s role in the story?

As of yet, Boxy Boo is yet to appear in the main game at all, as there aren’t even any posters of him throughout Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 and Poppy Playtime Chapter 2. However, he’s a playable toy in the multiplayer game, Project Playtime.

Poppy Playtime Boxy Boo’s personality

Before the ghastly experiments, Boxy Boo is a joyous and energetic toy that loves to play, despite his clumsy nature. Sounds nice, right? Well, after the experiments, his demeanour changes, making him a savage beast that wants to tear humans apart. What’s scarier is that he’s a patient individual, so has no trouble waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

Poppy Playtime Boxy Boo’s appearances

Boxy Boo is yet to appear in the mainline game, but given his popularity in Project Playtime, it’s possible that he may show up in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 and beyond. Check out our Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 theories to see how we think he plays a part in future Poppy Playtime content.

