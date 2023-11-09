Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains tier list and reroll guide November 2023

No matter what demon you’re facing, it’s important to dive in with a strong team – and that’s where our Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains tier list comes in. Below, we highlight the best SSR characters in the game so you know exactly who to take into battle, as well as steps on how to perform a reroll if you don’t get the characters you want.

Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains tier list

Here’s where all the characters currently rank in our TGBC tier list. Keep in mind that tier lists are subject to change and intended as a guideline only. So, if your favorite character isn’t an S-rank here, don’t worry – they can still kick some ghoul butt under the right circumstances.

Please note that some characters are not included in our tier list just yet. We’ll be sure to add them as soon as we’ve had the chance to test them out.

Tier Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains character S Ken Kaneki, Toka Kirishima, Shuu Tsukiyama A Rize Kamishiro, Juuzou Suzuya B Kotaro Amon, Kisho Arima, Kichimaru Washuu C –

How do I perform a Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains reroll?

If you’re not happy with your early game pulls, you can perform a Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains tier list reroll. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t offer the option to log in with a guest account, so it takes a bit more effort than other gacha games. It also takes quite a long time due to the long tutorial.

To reroll in Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains, follow these steps:

When you first launch the game, don’t sign in with Apple or your main Google account. Instead, create multiple Google accounts to use, or click ‘account log-in’ and create a Kamoe account

Proceed through the introduction and tutorial (you can choose to skip cutscenes in the top-right corner)

Get to 1-7 to unlock the recruit system

As directed in-game, tap on the recruit icon on the right-hand side of the screen

Hit the ‘recruit 10’ button to get your first ten characters

After this you’re locked into a brief tutorial on how to train characters, then you have to continue in the main story before doing anything else

Once you’ve finished chapter 1, head back to the main menu and claim the novice sign-in rewards

Tap on the envelope icon on the top-right corner of your screen and choose a nickname

In your mailbox, click ‘claim all’ to obtain any pre-registration and launch rewards

Return to the main menu, then go to ‘recruit’ again

Use all of your free currency to pull on the exclusive and regular banners

If you’re happy with your rolls, feel free to continue the game. However, if you didn’t get the characters you want, you need to start over and make a new account. Unfortunately, it takes seven days to delete your Kamoe account, so you need more than one email address to reroll quickly. In order to do this, you should:

Exit and re-launch the game

Log out of your account

Log in with a different email address or create a new Kamoe account with a different email address

Repeat the steps above

If you do want to delete your Kamoe account and don’t mind waiting seven days before starting again, you can follow these steps:

In the game, go to the home screen

Hit the cog icon to the top-left of the screen

Go to the account tab

Tap on the ‘user CTR’ button

Choose the ‘delete account’ option

Read the notice and type ‘request deletion’, then hit ‘delete’

Keep in mind that account deletion is permanent, and you can’t recover your data. So, while creating multiple email addresses or Kamoe accounts can be a pain, it actually works out pretty well, as you can always choose which one has the best rolls at the end.

