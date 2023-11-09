Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes November 2023

Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes are a must-grab for all you anime fans out there. As the name indicates, this mobile game takes place in the world of Tokyo Ghoul, where ghastly ghouls lurk in the shadows as they hunt humans and feed on their flesh. You get to see some familiar faces as you join Kaneki in a gore-drenched story.

Tokyo Ghoul codes

Active codes:

KMr2txQP – 1k gold, five diamonds, three equipment pieces, three rubies, 2k money, ten resources, 50 gems, and four random items

– 1k gold, five diamonds, three equipment pieces, three rubies, 2k money, ten resources, 50 gems, and four random items S3QCcrfq – 50 gems, 1k gold, 20 resources, two keys, 500 money, ten diamonds, five equipment pieces, and 1k XP

– 50 gems, 1k gold, 20 resources, two keys, 500 money, ten diamonds, five equipment pieces, and 1k XP SKLrwWF7 – rewards

– rewards bMLFskD9 – rewards

– rewards sjlWmTUv0 – rewards

– rewards XqSbclfZuf – rewards

Expired codes:

M3sTBkQ9Owu

M04INX3YDm

What are Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes?

Thanks to the developer, Komoe Technology, Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes offer goodies such as gold, money, resources, and gems to help you get ahead in this nightmarish world. New ones tend to pop up randomly, so bookmark this page to be in the know when new freebies are available.

How do I redeem Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes?

To redeem Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes, you need to:

Launch Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains

Tap your profile avatar

Go to settings

Press promo code

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

