Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes November 2023

Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes are a great way to get the resources, gold, XP, keys, and gems to survive this hellish anime world.

Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains 

Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes are a must-grab for all you anime fans out there. As the name indicates, this mobile game takes place in the world of Tokyo Ghoul, where ghastly ghouls lurk in the shadows as they hunt humans and feed on their flesh. You get to see some familiar faces as you join Kaneki in a gore-drenched story.

Tokyo Ghoul codes

Active codes:

  • KMr2txQP – 1k gold, five diamonds, three equipment pieces, three rubies, 2k money, ten resources, 50 gems, and four random items
  • S3QCcrfq – 50 gems, 1k gold, 20 resources, two keys, 500 money, ten diamonds, five equipment pieces, and 1k XP
  • SKLrwWF7 – rewards
  • bMLFskD9 – rewards
  • sjlWmTUv0 – rewards
  • XqSbclfZuf – rewards

Expired codes:

  • M3sTBkQ9Owu
  • M04INX3YDm
What are Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes?

Thanks to the developer, Komoe Technology, Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes offer goodies such as gold, money, resources, and gems to help you get ahead in this nightmarish world. New ones tend to pop up randomly, so bookmark this page to be in the know when new freebies are available.

How do I redeem Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes?

To redeem Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes, you need to:

  • Launch Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains
  • Tap your profile avatar
  • Go to settings
  • Press promo code
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

