Tower of God: New World codes October 2023

Our Tower of God: New World code guide is the place to be if you need some extra gems to help you out in Netmarble’s new mobile RPG.

Tower of god codes - a slayer wielding his sword
Tower of God: New World

October 26, 2023: We checked for new Tower of God New World codes for our list.

Anime fans, rejoice, for our Tower of God: New World codes list is here to help you kick some serious butt. This mobile RPG takes place in the world of the popular webtoon series. As such, you get to go on a grand adventure full of perils, treasure, loot, and familiar faces.

Tower of God: New World codes

Active codes:

  • misterygod – 300 gems
  • GODOFGSIK – 300 gems

Expired codes:

There are no expired Tower of God: New World codes.

What are Tower of God: New World codes?

Thanks to the developer, Netmarble, you can use Tower of God: New World codes to get free gems, which, in turn, you can use to purchase valuable in-game items. New codes tend to arrive to coincide with events, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page if you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Tower of God: New World codes?

Redeeming Tower of God: New World codes is simple. You just have to:

  • Launch Tower of God: New World
  • Tap your profile icon
  • Tap the ‘misc’ tab
  • Go to ‘enter code’
  • Enter your code
  • Press exchange
  • Go to your mailbox
  • Enjoy your freebie!

